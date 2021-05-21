Five Struggles BIPOC Face in Accessing Mental Health Resources
Mental health remains stigmatized in communities of color but another major hurdle BIPOC face is access to mental health resources. While mental illness does not discriminate, unfortunately, our healthcare system does. Fewer than half of all adults in the U.S. who experience mental health disorders actually receive some form of treatment, but minorities receive significantly lower rates of services that they need. Not only are they less likely to utilize treatment, but they are also less likely to use services within their own communities and more likely to receive lower-quality care. We wanted to highlight some of the ways people of color struggle in finding the help they need and share some accessible mental health resources.hiplatina.com