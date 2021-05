Anthony started off today excited for the upcoming announcement of the NFL and Eagles schedule today. Anthony and Andrew wanted to create a list of The Top 20 Most Polarizing Philadelphia Sports Figures over the last 20 years. (00:00-49:53) With some of the Week 1 schedule leaked out, Anthony and Andrew broke down the full week 1 NFL schedule. (49:53-1:00:57) Your reactions to the outlook for the Sixers to secure the number 1 seed, more leaks to the NFL schedule and a conversation of violence in youth sports through the rest of the show (2:50:55)