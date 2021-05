The maths is fairly simple now regarding Liverpool’s chances of securing a top four finish. Well, sort of. After overcoming the obstacle of Manchester United at Old Trafford in emphatic style on Thursday night, three more wins for Liverpool will almost certainly be enough to ensure Champions League football for next season. If they manage to take nine points from the last nine on offer, they’ll end up on 69 points, and it’s impossible for both Chelsea and Leicester City to finish on more than that.