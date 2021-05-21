A Mis-Guided Tour of Santa Barbara Streets

As guests return to our town, I think that you, the visitor, will need a real Santa Barbara street guide (this isn’t it), and I sincerely hope you find one — because getting around this town can be confusing. We have intersections that have only one street sign, we have one-way streets that suddenly turn into two-ways, and we recently closed our main street downtown to cars. It seems we go out of our way to make our streets as confusing as possible — but perhaps the worst thing we do with our streets is that we misname them — almost none of them go where they say they’re going. So I hope this quick tour will show you how to avoid being mis-led by our mis-named streets. And, appropriately enough, it begins at a nearby mis-named town.