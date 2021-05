Manchester City have coasted to a fifth Premier League title in emphatic fashion, their third in four years under Pep Guardiola.Since the turn of the year the Spaniard’s side have been largely unplayable as they raced away from all other potential challengers with ruthless efficiency.But it is easy to forget that it wasn’t all going so swimmingly earlier on in the campaign, with the club finding themselves down in sixth place midway through December.So how did Man City turn their struggling season into a title procession?Here are five key matches that have shaped their Premier League campaign.Manchester City 2-5 LeicesterAfter...