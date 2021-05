Chelsea failed to take a step towards securing a top four spot as they suffered a 1-0 home against London rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening. Chelsea started the brighter of the two sides and were handed a glorious chance in the opening minutes as Pablo Mari was caught on his heels allowing Kai Havertz to pinch the ball off him and bare down on goal. The German international, however, smashed his effort over the bar with only Bernd Leno to beat.