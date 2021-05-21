Tucson Subaru makes six-figure donation to Youth On Their Own

Tucson is a vibrant community with people hailing from all walks of life. It is what helps make greater Tucson such an exceptional place to live. Chances are, you have a handful of favorite restaurants and shops you like to attend, some of which are likely owned by people from other cultures or have come to the United States from other countries. It is often more difficult for certain individuals to get their businesses off the ground and running for various reasons. Ranging from high insurance rates due to the location in town or their inability to secure business loans because they don’t have an extensive and favorable credit report, there are many here in Tucson who have to jump through a few more hoops in order to open up shop.