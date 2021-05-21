Kirsty Linnett hits out at Liverpool for treating their women's players with a 'lack of regard and respect'... as the striker claims her contract offer was RETRACTED before she was released

Liverpool will hand goalkeeper Adrian a new contract offer on less cash, according to The Sun. The Spaniard joined the Reds as a free agent in the summer of 2019 and has featured in 24 games across all competitions thus far. Adrian arrived as a cover for Alisson Becker but has dropped to third choice as he is now behind Caoimhin Kelleher in the pecking order. The 34-year-old has made five errors directly leading to goals and had a bad run in the first-team. While it appeared that Adrian’s days at Anfield were numbered, manager Jurgen Klopp is now happy to keep him.