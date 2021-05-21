newsbreak-logo
Kirsty Linnett hits out at Liverpool for treating their women's players with a 'lack of regard and respect'... as the striker claims her contract offer was RETRACTED before she was released

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool Women forward Kirsty Linnett has hit out at the club for a 'lack of respect' after she allegedly had a contracted retracted before she was released this week. Linnett, who has been a Liverpool player for three years, took to Twitter to share her disappointment at they way the club had handled the situation.

