Kirsty Linnett hits out at Liverpool for treating their women's players with a 'lack of regard and respect'... as the striker claims her contract offer was RETRACTED before she was released
Liverpool Women forward Kirsty Linnett has hit out at the club for a 'lack of respect' after she allegedly had a contracted retracted before she was released this week. Linnett, who has been a Liverpool player for three years, took to Twitter to share her disappointment at they way the club had handled the situation.www.chatsports.com