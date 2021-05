You would think that a team that just sent 13 players to the NFL and finished 11-1 in 2020 would merit respect. As preseason betting lines are coming in, it appears that BYU Football is still in the same boat that they have been in since going Independent. Underdogs and irreverent. Depending on the website or betting lines you look at, it appears that BYU is an underdog against Utah, Arizona State, Baylor, USC, Virginia, and possibly even Boise State.