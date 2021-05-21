Roy Hodgson admits he has been 'humbled' by the reaction to his departure from Crystal Palace that 'will live very long in the memory'... as the manager prepares for an emotional final farewell at Liverpool
Roy Hodgson says that Sunday will be an emotional day as he takes charge of his final game at Crystal Palace. Hodgson was given a guard of honour by Palace and Arsenal on Wednesday after the announcement of his departure a day earlier. 'There have been so many touching gestures...www.chatsports.com