newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

New Ronald Greene video, autopsy report details fatal arrest

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34QvZ9_0a7Tvtrm00

Beaten and shackled by Louisiana state troopers, Black motorist Ronald Greene desperately tried to roll over in what may have been a struggle to breathe but was ordered to stay on his belly, according to body-camera video newly obtained by The Associated Press.

And the long-secret autopsy report, also newly secured, cited Greene's head injuries and the way he was restrained as factors in his 2019 death. It also noted he had high levels of cocaine and alcohol in his system as well as a broken breastbone and a torn aorta.

"I beat the ever-living f--- out of him, choked him and everything else trying to get him under control," Trooper Chris Hollingsworth can be heard telling a fellow officer in the newly obtained batch of video. "All of a sudden he just went limp. ... I thought he was dead."

"You all got that on bodycam?" the other officer asks over the phone, at which point Hollingsworth switches his camera off.

The footage and the autopsy report add to the growing wealth of details about Greene's death, which has long been surrounded by allegations of a cover-up and is now the subject of a federal civil rights investigation. Louisiana State Police initially blamed his death on a car crash and made no mention of use of force by officers.

AP earlier this week published previously unreleased body-camera footage that showed troopers converging on Greene's car outside Monroe, Louisiana, after a high-speed chase, repeatedly jolting the 49-year-old unarmed man with stun guns, putting him in a chokehold, punching him in the head and dragging him by his ankle shackles.

Use-of-force experts say the most dangerous and troubling parts of the arrest came after the struggle, when officers left the heavyset Greene facedown on the ground with his hands and feet restrained for more than nine minutes.

At one point in a new 30-minute video, Greene can be seen struggling to prop himself up on his side.

"Don't you turn over! Lay on your belly! Lay on your belly!" Trooper Kory York yells before briefly dragging Greene by the chain that connects his ankle shackles.

York then kneels on Greene's back and tells him again, "You better lay on your f------ belly like I told you to! You understand?"

"Yes, sir," Greene replies.

"The trooper's wrong and what he did is excessive," said Charles Key, a use-of-force expert and former Baltimore police lieutenant. "It's a mistake because he can't breathe. You see Greene drawing his legs up, and that may be because he can't freaking breathe."

Police are highly discouraged from leaving handcuffed suspects in a prone position, particularly when they aren't resisting, because it can greatly hinder their breathing — a point made repeatedly at the trial this spring of the former Minneapolis officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd.

Louisiana State Police said federal authorities have barred them from commenting on the Greene case. The U.S. Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While the autopsy on Greene listed his cause of death as "cocaine induced agitated delirium complicated by motor vehicle collision, physical struggle, inflicted head injury and restraint," it did not specify the manner of death — a highly unusual move that did not make it clear whether Greene's death could be deemed a homicide, an accident or undetermined.

Arkansas State Crime Lab pathologists Jennifer Forsyth and Frank J. Paretti, who conducted the autopsy in May 2019 for the Union Parish Coroner's Office, found Greene had a "significant" level of cocaine in his system — 1,700 nanograms per milliliter — and a blood-alcohol content of 0.106, just above the 0.08 level that amounts to drunken driving in Louisiana.

They said it "cannot be stated with certainty" whether many of Greene's injuries — including a fracture of the sternum, or breastbone, and a laceration of his aorta — were attributable to the car crash or the struggle with troopers.

"There were lacerations of the head inconsistent with motor vehicle collision injury," they wrote. "These injuries are most consistent with multiple impact sites from a blunt object."

In the latest video, Greene, his legs shackled and his hands cuffed behind his back, is prone on the ground, and two troopers can be seen hovering over him before he suddenly cries out. One of the officers tells him, "Yeah, yeah, that s—— hurts, doesn't it?"

"OK! Oh, Lord Jesus. Oh, Lord!" Greene screams out. "OK, OK. Lord Jesus! OK, I'm sorry. I'm sorry."

It's not clear from the video what the officer is describing, but several law enforcement officials who reviewed the footage indicated this might be the moment when one of them sprays Greene with pepper spray. A use-of-force document not previously made public shows pepper spray was used in the arrest.

"If they pepper-sprayed him at that point, that's excessive," Key said. "There has to be some threat. He's handcuffed."

Minutes after Greene's outburst, he begins to moan and make gurgling noises as two troopers keep holding him down.

The new video, recorded on Lt. John Clary's body camera, remained under wraps for months even within State Police but was recently turned over to the FBI as part of its investigation, according to three law enforcement officials. They were not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

At one point, after medical help arrives, a paramedic is heard saying, "He's not getting enough air" and appears to put his blood oxygen level at 86, which Key described as critically low. Yet nobody appears to be giving Greene oxygen.

Louisiana officials had for two years rebuffed repeated calls to release footage and details about what caused Greene's death after the chase, which began over an unspecified traffic violation. Troopers initially told his family he died on impact after crashing into a tree. State Police later released a brief statement acknowledging only that Greene struggled with troopers and died on his way to the hospital.

That secrecy extended to the autopsy, which pathologists said was hindered by the State Police's failure to provide even the most routine documents relating to Greene's arrest, including police reports, collision details or emergency medical records.

Andrew Scott, a former Boca Raton, Florida, police chief who testifies as an expert use-of-force witness, said Greene's case is an example of how "stonewalling is the Achilles' heel of law enforcement."

"The only reason I can even conjecture that this information would not be provided to the medical examiner's office is because they didn't want them to see it," Scott said. "They intentionally thwarted the facts of this case to be truly revealed."

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards released a statement following the release of the footage:

Today, Louisiana State Police released all of the video footage in its possession from the arrest of Ronald Greene, a move which I strongly support. This was done in consultation with both the U.S. Attorney’s office and District Attorney John Belton in Union Parish. As I’ve said before, I found the full video of Mr. Greene’s arrest, which I reviewed last year, to be disturbing and difficult to watch. After I met with Ronald Greene’s family on October 14 of last year, they were given the opportunity to see all of the videos, and I know it was difficult and heartbreaking for them to watch the last moments of Mr. Greene’s life.

I am fully supportive of Louisiana State Police Col. Lamar Davis, who became the head of LSP last October, and have confidence in his ability to not only lead, but transform the agency. While the federal and state criminal investigations into this matter are ongoing, Col. Davis continues to work to improve the department so all Louisianans can have confidence in those who swore an oath to protect and serve them.

The Louisiana State Police also held a press conference Friday about the footage:

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

View All 46 Commentsarrow_down
KATC News

KATC News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
City
Monroe, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Fbi#Louisiana State Police#Guns#Baltimore Police#Racial Injustice#Police Records#Police Chief#Chief Medical Officer#Hospital Records#Chief Information Officer#The Associated Press#Ap#Arkansas State Crime Lab#Instagram Subscribe#Facebook Follow#Fbi#Mr Greene#Greene Oxygen#Collision Details
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Louisiana StateWWL-TV

Photos: Deadly arrest Ronald Greene by Louisiana State Police

This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows troopers holding up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. The video obtained by The Associated Press shows Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase, footage authorities refused to release in the two years since Greene died in police custody. (Louisiana State Police via AP)
Louisiana StateKPLC TV

LSP releases all body cam videos on Ronald Greene case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Police held a press conference on Friday, May 21 about the Ronald Greene case. According to Lamar Davis from LSP all the body cam videos will be released to the public. The videos will be released on the LSP Youtube page. Video...
Louisiana StateJonesboro Sun

Video: Shackled Black man ordered facedown in deadly arrest

NEW ORLEANS — Beaten and shackled by Louisiana state troopers, Black motorist Ronald Greene desperately tried to roll over in what may have been a struggle to breathe but was ordered to stay on his belly, according to body-camera video newly obtained by The Associated Press. And the long-secret autopsy...
Louisiana StateKNOE TV8

THE INVESTIGATORS: Head of LSP vows change as agency releases body cam video tied to Ronald Greene’s 2019 death

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Days after parts of the video was leaked to the media showing the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, in a short-notice news conference, Louisiana State Police addressed the matter head-on, two years after the fact. Head of the agency Colonel Lamar Davis vowed sweeping changes within the law enforcement agency and promising swift action once the investigative process concludes.
Louisiana Statethesource.com

[WATCH] Another One! Shocking Footage Released Of Ronald Greene’s Fatal Arrest

After 2 years of questions about the death of motorist Ronald Greene, shocking video footage of his arrest has been leaked to the public. Beaten, shackled, tased and dragged by Louisiana state troopers, Greene desperately tried to roll his bloody body over in a struggle to breathe but was ordered to stay on his belly. At one point Greene shouted, ‘I’m scared!”
Law EnforcementTODAY.com

Newly released video shows Ronald Greene struggling under police restraint

Newly released police video from May 2019 shows Louisiana man Ronald Greene struggling to stay alive as police restrained him. Warning: This video footage is very disturbing. The video shows the final moments of Greene’s life as he repeatedly tried to roll onto his side in what may have been an effort to breathe. The incident is now under federal investigation.
MinoritiesWNMT AM 650

Lawyers for Black man killed by N.Carolina officers to release autopsy

(Reuters) – Lawyers for the family of a Black man killed by sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina during an attempted arrest are planning to release the results of an independent autopsy on Tuesday in a shooting they have called an “execution.”. The fatal shooting last Wednesday of Andrew Brown Jr.,...
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Major reversal in deadly arrest of Ronald Greene

Louisiana State Police just released hours of body cam footage in the deadly arrest of Ronald Greene, a major reversal. Greene was arrested in 2019 after he led police on a high-speed chase and crashed his car into a tree. Officers punched, kicked, and tased Greene and dragged him while he was handcuffed lying on his stomach. The family attorney is calling on investigators to act.
Minoritiesradiofacts.com

The Sad Story of Ronald Greene (video)

A Police Body Cam Video withheld from the Public for 2 years Reveals the Fatal Arrest of Ronald Greene, a Black Man, as He Pleaded for His Life. The State Troopers from New Orleans were captured on their body camera videos punching, stunning, and dragging a black man while he apologized for his actions of leading them on a high-speed chase. This was the footage of the last moments of the man being alive and was obtained by The Associated Press following the authorities holding on to it for two years.
Louisiana Statepolice1.com

Video of La. troopers’ fatal arrest draws scrutiny

NEW ORLEANS — Bodycam video obtained by the Associated Press on Wednesday of a deadly arrest has drawn harsh criticism. In the video, troopers used a TASER on a man who had led them on a high-speed pursuit, and then punched and dragged him. Ronald Greene, 49, had failed to...