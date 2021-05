Some interesting information from the REALTORS® Confidence Index Survey April 2021. Several metrics indicates a very strong buyer market with short supply. The REALTORS® Buyer Traffic Index increased from 79 in March 2021 to 80 (very strong conditions) in April 2021 while the REALTORS® Seller Traffic Index remains below 50 which is “weak” traffic compared to the level one year ago. On average, a home sold had five offers. On average, REALTORS® expect home prices in the next three months to increase nearly 6% from one year ago and sales in the next three months to increase nearly 3% from last year’s sales level.