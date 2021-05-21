Atlanta Hawks Coach Fined $25,000 For Saying The NBA Favors The New York Knicks
The Knicks have one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association and have not made the playoffs since 2013. Since New York City is a major market city, the league stands to make substantial money based on games being played in New York. Based on this thinking, a former NBA player who is now an NBA coach has been fined for blurting out during a Zoom interview that the NBA wants “to see New York in the playoffs.”www.blackenterprise.com