Atlanta Hawks Coach Fined $25,000 For Saying The NBA Favors The New York Knicks

By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton
Black Enterprise
 2 days ago
The Knicks have one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association and have not made the playoffs since 2013. Since New York City is a major market city, the league stands to make substantial money based on games being played in New York. Based on this thinking, a former NBA player who is now an NBA coach has been fined for blurting out during a Zoom interview that the NBA wants “to see New York in the playoffs.”

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

