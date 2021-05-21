‘1971’: Assembling an Impossible Number of Music Icons for Apple’s Half-Century Rewind

newsbreak-logo
When read as a single list, the sheer number of musical titans that “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything” addresses is staggering to take in full. But over the course of the eight-episode season — all of which are available now on Apple TV+ — one thing that stands out even more than the ambitions of scale is how the world of 50 years ago absorbed some of the enduring songs and albums that still reverberate through the present day. Anchored by a strong collection of live performances, “1971” is an archival treasure trove, a good portion of that coming in the form of TV show spots where bands and artists introduced their newest hits to a captive audience.

