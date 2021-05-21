A Retractable Glass Rooftop Canopy and Fancy Weekend Brunch Debut in Fulton Market
One of Chicago’s most popular private event spaces is making long-term adjustments brought on by the pandemic and its impact on dining. The team at Morgan’s on Fulton has installed a sliding retractable roof to provide cover for weddings and other special occasions held at the Fulton Market venue. The owner’s ground-floor restaurant, Marvin’s Food & Fuel, is making use of the newly covered space to serve the public weekend brunch, allowing venue operators to maximize on the investment in the building.chicago.eater.com