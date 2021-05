Wherever you’re looking lately, it seems clear that there’s a growing penchant for sumptuous, curved sofas. There’s an enormous versatility to these pieces that work in an array of spaces and rooms. Like most contemporary trends, there’s a direct link to the somewhat recent past — in this case, think 1980s. However, unlike the mid-century modern craze that swept the nation (and is still roaring in certain circles), we are seeing more than just vintage acquisitions brought back to life or nearly identical reproductions of existing designs being churned out en masse. There’s an added explosion of new forms too, with one simple common thread: a curved seat and back. In full transparency, I’m a fan.