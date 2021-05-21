Details You Might Have Missed In Olivia Rodrigo's 'Deja Vu'
Flaunting that driver's license she ascertained in January's tearjerker of a no. 1 hit, "Drivers License," Olivia Rodrigo opens the music video for her sophomore single, "Deja Vu," with a decidedly happier visual. Eating ice cream and driving along a sunny seascape, Rodrigo brings a cheeky sense of humor while still depicting the unpleasant thought of seeing one's ex with someone else. "Strawberry ice cream in Malibu / Don't act like we didn't do that s**t, too / You're tradin' jackets like we used to do / Yeah, everything is all reused," the song's harmonizing crescendo belts (via Genius).www.nickiswift.com