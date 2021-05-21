Details You Might Have Missed In Olivia Rodrigo's 'Deja Vu'

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleFlaunting that driver's license she ascertained in January's tearjerker of a no. 1 hit, "Drivers License," Olivia Rodrigo opens the music video for her sophomore single, "Deja Vu," with a decidedly happier visual. Eating ice cream and driving along a sunny seascape, Rodrigo brings a cheeky sense of humor while still depicting the unpleasant thought of seeing one's ex with someone else. "Strawberry ice cream in Malibu / Don't act like we didn't do that s**t, too / You're tradin' jackets like we used to do / Yeah, everything is all reused," the song's harmonizing crescendo belts (via Genius).

Musicwiltonbulletin.com

All of Pop Music Is Olivia Rodrigo's Playground

Olivia Rodrigo could have been designed in a laboratory as the perfect teen pop star — except the best part is how gloriously, messily, authentically human she is. She’s a whole new pop-queen paradigm, ripping up the old playbook and starting again. She seemingly blew in out of nowhere to hit Number One with her instant-classic debut single, “Drivers License.” It’s one of the all-time great debuts — yet somehow the sequels, “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” are even better? And the first of those sequels is about taunting her ex about how they used to bond over listening to Billy Joel? Who had his last hit 10 years before Olivia Rodrigo was born?
InternetPosted by
TheThings

Twitter Trolls Joshua Bassett After Listening To Olivia Rodrigo's 'SOUR'

Olivia Rodrigo has just released her debut album SOUR, a candid, deliciously bitter record containing fiery tracks following in the footsteps of her single drivers license. One song, particularly, seems to have caught the singer’s fans’ attention. In the gut-wrenching ballad traitor, Rodrigo sings of an ex-partner who lied to her and quickly went off to date someone else after a painful break-up.
Musicriffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Olivia Rodrigo packs a ‘Sour’ punch on debut LP

For those who spent their elementary and middle school days reading teen magazine covers detailing the high-profile breakups of Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas or Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron, the career arc of Olivia Rodrigo the last couple years of stardom feels all too familiar. After her breakthrough on Disney+ show “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” she had a real-life relationship with costar Joshua Bassett that inspired debut single “drivers license.” Drama ensued. After months of headlines, her debut album, Sour, about the less-than-ideal feelings of late teenhood, has finally arrived.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Why Taylor Swift Got a Writing Credit on Olivia Rodrigo's Album

When the songwriting and production credits for Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated debut album Sour were released on Thursday, fans quickly noted writing credits for Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff on Rodrigo’s fourth track “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back.” The two numbers even make a “13,” a subtle nod to important numerology in the Swiftverse.
MusicMarietta Daily Journal

Olivia Rodrigo does not miss. All these ‘Sour’ reviews are here to prove it

Olivia Rodrigo got her driver’s license at 17 and hasn’t taken her foot off the accelerator since. In the whirlwind months following the record-shattering release of her viral debut track, “Drivers License,” the Disney actor-turned-global pop phenom has put out two more expectation-defying singles, performed live at the Brit Awards and been the subject of a Rege-Jean Page-starring “Saturday Night Live” sketch before appearing on the long-running sketch comedy series as one of its youngest musical guests of all time.
MusicRefinery29

Why It Literally Hurts To Listen To Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour

If you woke up to your entire timeline feeling feelings about Olivia Rodrigo's newly-released Sour, you are far from alone. In fact, nothing has made us feel quite as emo in perhaps a whole entire generation. "Sour is excellent and also, I hope, the new Jagged Little Pill in that I hope even the teens who have not yet had the chance to have their hearts broken can listen to it and go through every emotion as an anticipatory exercise," one listener tweeted. "Olivia Rodrigo's whole album Sour is your friendly reminder to never hurt a Pisces' feelings," another posted. "I've spent the entire pandemic regressing into an angsty teenager and I just reached my final form, thank u Olivia Rodrigo," read another tweet.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Olivia Rodrigo on Her Mom's Reaction to “Drivers License”

Olivia Rodrigo exploded onto the music scene earlier this year with “drivers license,” and she basically hasn’t stopped moving since (hello, welcome to my 89th repeat listen of Sour this weekend). But even though “drivers license” immediately caught the attention of TikTokers everywhere—not to mention Regé-Jean Page and the cast of SNL—the High School Musical star’s debut single didn’t get the same reaction from everyone.
MusicVulture

Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Stripped-Down ‘Enough for You’ Video

When a music video’s filmed in black-and-white, you know it’s serious. When it’s filmed in black-and-white and it consists of a solo artist sitting on a stool playing an acoustic guitar? Honey, you’re about to have your heart shattered by someone baring their soul. So we don’t have to warn you that Olivia Rodrigo’s new live music video for her song “enough for you,” from her new album Sour, is powerful, to say the least. Without any additional production and just some simple guitar-picking, Rodrigo’s songwriting is front and center in this performance. For better or for worse, the emotional journey writ plain on Rodrigo’s face through the video will remind you of every breakup you’ve ever had. But you probably already could have guessed that, from the black-and-white.
MusicA.V. Club

Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR is so much more than a breakup album

When Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License” was released in January, it instantly became a massive hit. Rodrigo was the first non-American Idol female artist to have her initial single debut atop the Billboard charts since Lauryn Hill, over 20 years ago. Many who latched on to the track didn’t know they were listening to a TV actor who’d been steadily working for the better part of a decade, much less that she was the star of Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The song’s immense success signaled that, in this new era, Disney artists don’t need to follow the same formula as the Radio Disney superstars who broke through a decade ago. Rodrigo is foregoing the cheesy singles and music videos; she even says “fucking.”
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Olivia Rodrigo's Debut Album 'Sour' Makes Teen Angst Sound Sweet

Friday (May 21) marked the release of the rising pop star's first studio album, Sour, an ambitious record that brings back the true meaning of teen angst. Among the 11 tracks featured on the effort include Rodrigo's smash hit number-one song "Drivers License" as well as previously-released singles “Deja Vu” and "Good 4 U."
MusicJezebel

Olivia Rodrigo Is Here to Stay

Absolutely: Olivia Rodrigo, Sour - There’s nothing worse than a massive build-up that just doesn’t live up to the hype. Olivia Rodrigo can sleep soundly knowing that that doesn’t describe her debut album, Sour. The Zoomer’s earnest lyricism about love lost, crippling beauty standards, social media hell holes, and hearty fuck yous has already prompted a stream of memes, with Millennials gushing over how her music brings them back to their teen years. But not all of Rodrigo’s tracks feel regressive: Anyone who has gone through a bitter breakup, who has scrolled Instagram and felt like shit afterward, who has felt like a piece of meat, can find something that resonates in Sour.
Beauty & FashionLaredo Morning Times

Olivia Rodrigo Is a Revelatory New Pop Voice on 'Sour.' Deal With It

In the first few seconds of her debut album, Sour, Olivia Rodrigo declares, “I want it to be, like, messy!” That shouldn’t be too difficult for a pop star who emerged seemingly out of nowhere in January, a Disney actress whose hit “Drivers License” ignited widespread interest in a love triangle between her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-stars. Rodrigo belted extremely relatable, heart-wrenching lines about doing something you were supposed to do with your partner but are now doing alone — and it gave us a glimpse of her songwriting potential. It’s only May, but “Drivers License” is already the song of the year. We’ve given Rodrigo the keys. We’re just lucky to be along for the ride.
MusicWUSA

New Music Releases May 21: Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, BTS and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Olivia Rodrigo dropped her debut album, Sour, giving listeners everything they hoped for and more -- from heartbroken ballads about betrayal to riot grrrl-inspired revenge rock (not to mention the biggest song of the year so far in "Drivers License").