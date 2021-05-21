Pope Francis to get all-electric popemobile from EV startup Fisker

Biden, a passionate car guy and 46th President of the United States, got to drive Ford’s new F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck a day before its official product launch. It’ll be a while before most of the rest of us get a spin behind that electric wheel: the F-150 Lightning will probably start at $70K. But for that price, you’ll get a truck you can plug into your house to get you through the next power outage, like folks with Fords equipped with the Pro Power Onboard option were able to do during the big February cold snap in Texas. You’ll also save money, lives, and the planet and look good like Joe doing it. (Aviator sunglasses not included.)