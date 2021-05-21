newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Pope Francis to get all-electric popemobile from EV startup Fisker

By Paul A. Eisenstein
Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePope Francis, who has frequently spoken out on environmental issues, will trade in his popemobile for a new model running entirely on battery power. The pontiff met Thursday with Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker, founders of the California-based electric car start-up Fisker, who provided him with renderings of the vehicle they plan to deliver during the fourth quarter of next year. It will be based on the Fisker Ocean SUV that the company plans to put in production in 2022.

www.nbcnews.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
NBC News

NBC News

158K+
Followers
22K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Fisker
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popes#Startup#Fisker Automotive#Toyota Mirai#Ev#Argentine#Fords#Fiats#Italian#Chinese#Danish#Bmw#Fisker Ocean Suv#All Electric Popemobile#Japanese Automaker Toyota#Company#Austria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Society
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Mercedes-Benz
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Religion
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Fisker and Onto Sign Agreement for Delivery of up to 700 Vehicles in 2023 to Support Growth of Next Generation EV Mobility

LOS ANGELES & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2021-- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (Fisker) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today announced a partnership with Onto, the UK-based all-inclusive electric car subscription service for private and business users. The agreement, the first multi-vehicle reservation for Fisker in the UK market, supports the delivery of up to 700 vehicles in 2023. Onto will not only be Fisker’s first customer in the UK, but also the exclusive rental/subscription partner for 2023.
EconomyInvestorPlace

One Big Problem Makes For One Big Opportunity In Fisker Stock

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) seems almost forgotten in the electric vehicle (EV) race. That might present an enormous opportunity for FSR stock — or highlight risks ahead. Certainly Fisker has received its share of attention over the past year. Shares of Spartan Energy Acquisition doubled last July when the SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) announced it would merge with the electric vehicle automaker. Following the merger, FSR stock saw a 140% rally in November, as the EV sector soared following U.S. elections. A nearly 100% rally followed in February.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Fisker Signs Deal With Foxconn To Manufacture Electric Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Electric car startup Fisker has signed framework agreements with Foxconn to jointly develop and manufacture new electric vehicles. Production on the vehicles, which will be sold under the Fisker brand name in North America, Europe, China and India, will begin in the U.S. by the end of 2023.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Fisker and Foxconn Sign Framework Agreements for Project PEAR; Confirming Manufacturing to Start in U.S. From Q4 2023

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (Fisker) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today announced it has signed framework agreements with Hon Hai Technology Group (TWSE:2317) (Foxconn) supporting joint development and manufacturing related to Project ‘PEAR’ (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution), a program to develop a new breakthrough electric vehicle.
Carsinputmag.com

Lamborghini's EV push won't give us an all-electric supercar anytime soon

Lamborghini is going electric. The Italian automaker, a subsidiary of Volkswagen, says it will spend $1.8 billion electrifying its entire vehicle lineup by 2024. Sadly, Lamborghini is kind of cheating here because the cars will be plug-in hybrids, with the automaker only committing to release an all-electric supercar in the second half of the decade.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Fisker (FSR) Gains on Plans to Manufacture EVs With Foxconn in US, Morgan Stanley Reiterates FSR as a Top-Rated EV Startup Thesis as Bull Case Offers 800% Upside

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Fisker (NYSE FSR) are up 7% in today’s trading session after the company signed a framework agreement with Foxconn to start producing electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The...
Businesswibqam.com

Fisker finalizes deal with Foxconn to make EVs in U.S. starting in 2023

DETROIT (Reuters) – Electric car maker Fisker Inc has finalized its vehicle-assembly deal with Foxconn Technology Co Ltd, including plans to open a U.S. plant in 2023, the companies said on Thursday. The plant’s location has not been identified, but Fisker Chief Executive Henrik Fisker said four states are under...
BusinessSFGate

Fisker soars as EV deal with Foxconn to include U.S. factory

Fisker Inc.'s existing agreement to develop an electric vehicle with Foxconn Technology Group will now include a factory in the U.S. The joint project -- codenamed Project PEAR -- is targeting a start of production in the U.S. by the fourth quarter of 2023, the companies said in a statement Thursday. The companies are considering multiple sites around the world to support eventual global manufacturing capacity of 250,000 units a year. The partners plan to unveil a prototype of their jointly developed car later this year.
NFLPosted by
Fortune

BMW is quietly stealing the buzz from Tesla—and investors are electrified

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. It's all very staid at BMW. The German luxury carmaker is not in the habit of making big statements or trumpeting its achievements too loudly. Its communications strategy can best be described in one word: understated. But if BMW's share price is any measure of success, the lack of fanfare is working just fine.
Presidential Electiondakotafreepress.com

Biden Drives the Future, Gets Early Test Drive of Electric Truck

Biden, a passionate car guy and 46th President of the United States, got to drive Ford’s new F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck a day before its official product launch. It’ll be a while before most of the rest of us get a spin behind that electric wheel: the F-150 Lightning will probably start at $70K. But for that price, you’ll get a truck you can plug into your house to get you through the next power outage, like folks with Fords equipped with the Pro Power Onboard option were able to do during the big February cold snap in Texas. You’ll also save money, lives, and the planet and look good like Joe doing it. (Aviator sunglasses not included.)
EconomyInvestorPlace

Fisker Looks Too Weak to Buy as EV and SPACs Keep Cooling Off

With market sentiment turning negative towards both electric vehicle stocks and companies that went public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), now is not the time to invest in Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock. Currently, FSR stock is trading at around $10.50 a share, basically the same price it was at...
BusinessBenzinga

Fisker Shares Rally On $30,000 EV Partnership With Foxconn

Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) revealed details of its partnership with Foxconn that was announced back in February. What Happened: Fisker and Foxconn signed a joint venture called Project PEAR (personal electric automotive revolution) that will bring an electric vehicle to market for under $30,000 to markets including North America, Europe, China and India.
BusinessNBC Miami

EV Start-Up Fisker Will Not Accept Or Invest in Bitcoin, CEO Says

Electric vehicle start-up Fisker does not plan to invest in bitcoin or accept the cryptocurrency as payment, according to CEO and founder Henrik Fisker. Fisker said bitcoin is not "a sustainable solution," echoing environmental concerns raised last week by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He did not rule out Fisker ever...
Cell PhonesFOXBusiness

iPhone maker Foxconn and Fisker working on American-made electric car

Apple iPhone manufacturer Foxconn has entered a framework agreement with startup automaker Fisker to jointly develop an affordable electric car that will be built and sold in the U.S. The PEAR (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) project aims to begin production of a Fisker-branded car priced under $30,000 by the end...
Presidential Electionspectrumlocalnews.com

Biden to spotlight electric vehicle future he sees for US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is putting the spotlight Tuesday on the electric vehicle future he envisions for the United States, as a way to tackle climate change and create jobs. Biden is touring Ford's Electric Vehicle Center, a new factory being built on the grounds of the automaker's...
CarsBusiness Insider

Fisker Set to Make First All-electric Papal Transport

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (Fisker) – passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – is set to develop the first all-electric vehicle for the Holy See, Pope Francis, after a historic visit to Vatican City. Fisker co-founders, Henrik Fisker and Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, during a private audience with Pope Francis on Thursday, presented a vision for the design of an all-electric papal transport.