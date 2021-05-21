Pope Francis to get all-electric popemobile from EV startup Fisker
Pope Francis, who has frequently spoken out on environmental issues, will trade in his popemobile for a new model running entirely on battery power. The pontiff met Thursday with Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker, founders of the California-based electric car start-up Fisker, who provided him with renderings of the vehicle they plan to deliver during the fourth quarter of next year. It will be based on the Fisker Ocean SUV that the company plans to put in production in 2022.www.nbcnews.com