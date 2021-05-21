Dallas Stars announce hockey operations personnel promotions
Peverley, 38, is in his sixth season in the team's front office, having spent his tenure as Player Development Coordinator, monitoring the development of drafted Dallas Stars prospects with an emphasis on the amateur level. In his new role as Director of Player Personnel, Peverley transitions into the club's hockey operations management team of Nill, Assistant General Manager and Texas Stars General Manager Scott White and Assistant General Manager Mark Janko, assisting in the decision-making process with regards to player personnel and the team's makeup. Peverley will also be heavily involved in professional and amateur scouting, as well as player development.www.nhl.com