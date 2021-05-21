Dallas Stars announce hockey operations personnel promotions

The Dallas Stars are officially eliminated from playoff contention and their season is over. Words that sends shivers down the spines of Stars fans as a hopeful season turns to dust thanks to a 5th place finish in the Central Division. The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs start on Saturday so get your brackets set. The Stars have nothing to do for the next two months besides watching the playoffs as the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft is on July 21. Many of the Stars’ rivals made the playoffs, creating scenarios of them winning the Stanley Cup. Here are the best and worst-case scenarios for Stars fans as they can only sit and watch as well as predictions.