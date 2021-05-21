newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

The Latest: Biden says his party 'still supports Israel'

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden said Friday there has been no shift in his commitment to Israel’s security, but insisted a two-state solution that includes a state for Palestinians remains “the only answer” to that conflict. Biden spoke at a White House news conference on the first full day of...

www.audacy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
Person
Josep Borrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Democrats#Iran#White House#Jewish#State#The Palestinian Authority#The U S State Department#Israelis#The United Nations#Kerem Shalom#Unrwa#Zionist#Revolutionary Guard#Sepahnews Com#Gazans#Islamic#International Committee#Red Cross#Norwegian Refugee Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Country
Palestine
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Related
WorldArkansas Online

Biden, Moon talk North Korea

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Friday said he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in remain "deeply concerned" about the situation with North Korea, and announced he will deploy a new special envoy to the region to help refocus efforts on pressing Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program. Moon,...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Iran Leader Urges Muslim States to Back Palestinians Militarily, Financially

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday called on Muslim states to support Palestinians militarily and financially and help rebuild Gaza after an 11-day conflict with Israel, Iranian media reported. Iran, which does not recognise Israel, supports the Islamist militants of Hamas, who rule the Gaza Strip...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Violence tests Biden’s pullback from Middle East hotspots

Surges in violence and scenes of civilian suffering are testing President Joe Biden’s resolve to wrench America’s foreign policy focus and troops away from the hotspots of the Middle East and Afghanistan, and giving ammunition to Biden’s political rivals at home. Biden and his supporters say that by shifting the...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Hour-By-Hour: Biden's Behind-The-Scenes Push for Cease-Fire

The diplomatic flurry was over and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu was on the phone telling President Joe Biden that it appeared the furious fighting between Israel and Hamas was about to end. But Biden remained wary even after the afternoon phone call with the prime minister. Things still could go crosswise...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden and Netanyahu face rough early test of relationship

President Joe Biden’s efforts to persuade Benjamin Netanyahu to halt military strikes against Hamas in Gaza are plunging the two leaders into a difficult early test of the U.S.-Israeli relationship. The two have had other moments of tension over the years, and their current differences over the war in Gaza...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden says 'no shift' in commitment to Israel

President Biden said Friday there is “no shift” in his commitment to the security of Israel and reiterated his support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict. “There is no shift in my commitment to the security of Israel. Period. No shift,” Biden told reporters at a press conference...
POTUSNBC News

Israel tests Biden's influence, and progressives' patience

WASHINGTON — That's enough now, President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a phone call Wednesday morning. Biden, who has been walking a fine line between giving Israel space to retaliate against Palestinian rocket attacks and placating his left flank by incrementally increasing pressure on Israel to scale back, informed Netanyahu that "he expected a significant de-escalation today" on the path to a cease-fire, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.
Middle EastTribTown.com

The Latest: Islamic leaders hold emergency meeting on Gaza

BEIRUT — The 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation held an emergency virtual meeting Sunday over the situation in Gaza calling for an end to Israel’s military attacks on the Gaza Strip. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan urged the international community to work on ending Israel’s military operations against...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

The Latest: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Buildings, Roads in Gaza

The Latest on the continuing violence between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers amid the latest escalation in the Middle East:. GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israeli warplanes have struck several buildings and roads in a vital part of Gaza City early Sunday. According to photos circulated by residents and...
POTUSCNN

Biden 'expressed his support for a ceasefire' in call with Israeli Prime Minister, White House says

(CNN) — President Joe Biden voiced support for a ceasefire Monday as intensifying violence between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza entered a second week. During a telephone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden "expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed US engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end," a White House description of the call read.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Biden backs Israel but criticism rises in US

As it has for decades, Israel has counted on the United States as a diplomatic shield in its latest crisis. But once unwavering US support is looking increasingly precarious as calls grow on the left to advance Palestinian rights. With violence that has killed more than 200 people, mostly Palestinians, entering a second week, Israel has emerged as rarely before as a partisan issue in Washington with members of former president Donald Trump's Republican Party boasting of unstinting backing of Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The line of President Joe Biden has been consistent with previous Democratic administrations -- no public daylight with Israel but diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring calm. Biden's approach has won praise from Israel but few other places.