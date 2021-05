The German minister of culture has announced plans to return hundreds of art objects to Nigeria. Their provenance is the Benin Royal Palace—located in Benin City, which is situated in southern Nigeria—looted and destroyed by the British in 1897. Apparently, the objects will be deposited at the Edo Museum of West African Art, under construction in Benin City. Its architect—or, rather, starchitect—is David Adjaye, the Anglo-Ghanaian architect who served as the lead designer for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. When the objects will return is unclear. The construction of the museum is far from complete; Adjaye indicated that it could take five years.