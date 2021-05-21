Five minutes with Manjula Mishra, Simply Lentils

Who is Manjula Mishra: I’m the co-founder of Simply Lentils with my business partner Amrita Burman. Best recent dining experience: After four years in Canberra, we finally had a chance to dine at Daana in Curtin. It was the best Indian food I’ve had in Australia. The Mangalore mavina saasmi – ripe mango in a sweet, sour, spicy and tangy curry – is a complex medley of flavours and I’ve never eaten anything like it. Using ripe mango in a curry sauce without losing the delicate flavours of the fruit and maintaining the aromatic flavours of the sauce is difficult to achieve. Also, the mango sorbet from Messina is vegan and to die for. Now I know why there is such a long queue for their ice cream!