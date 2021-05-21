newsbreak-logo
USDA hopes to address climate change while benefiting farmers and ranchers

By Nick Nelson
Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The United States Department of Agriculture is issuing a strategy outlining how agriculture producers and forest managers can help the environment. The plan lays out goals and priorities to address climate change in a way that would be beneficial to ag producers. The plan was developed at the direction of the Biden administration, and would incentivize farmers for carbon conserving practices.

