Minorities

Leaders Launch Foundation to Fight Anti-Asian Discrimination

By Lisa Boylan
associationsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new foundation is making a substantial investment in rectifying discrimination against Asian-Americans by funding efforts to improve representation of the community in the public, schools, and advocacy. Asian-American business and social impact leaders this month announced the launch of The Asian American Foundation, which will focus on addressing violence...

Charitiesweareresonate.com

$125 million raised by Asian American Foundation to combat anti-AAPI hate

"The largest philanthropic commitment in history by Asian Americans fully focused on supporting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders" An Asian American Foundation has raised $125 million to combat anti-Asian hate. Launched on Monday, The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) focuses on investment in AAPI communities, largely in response to the recent...
Minoritiesmultco.us

Commisisoners Jayapal and Stegmann join community leaders in decrying anti-Asian incidents

Commissioners Susheela Jayapal and Commissioner Lori Stegmann joined dozens of state and community leaders at a May 8 rally to condemn racist attacks against Asian and Pacific Islanders. The two County officials have been leading voices against the startling increase in bias crimes since 2020 when the Trump Administration blamed Chinese people for the COVID-19 virus. Commissioner Sharon Meieran also attended.
Minoritiesindybay.org

Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

In the past year, increasingly covid-related attacks have been directed at Asian Americans. The United Nations issued a report that there has been a rise of racially motivated violence and hate crimes against Asian Americans. However, it is difficult to calculate the exact numbers for these crimes since the government and organizations have not tracked the issue long-term. The advocacy group Stop AAPI Hate said it received more than 2,800 reports of hate incidents directed at Asian Americans nationwide last year.
Minoritiessouthorange.org

DEI Anti-Asian Racism Training

Time: 10:30am - 12:00pm EDT Repeats monthly (to Dec 17) Location: Virtual Join members from the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee for an interactive workshop on anti-Asian racism and explore history, race, bias, and identity. Develop strategies and learn more about campus resources that can help you become an upstander and ally. The DEI Anti-Asian Racism Training will help participants learn more about anti-Asian racism, how racism manifests itself, and what it means to be an anti-racist. This interactive workshop will help participants explore Asian history, race, bias, and identity. Attendees will develop strategies and learn more about campus resources to help them become upstanders and allies. Join on your computer or mobile app, see link to register Or call in (audio only) +1 908-512-7307,,460554027# United States, Elizabeth Phone Conference ID: 460 554 027# Find a local number | Reset PIN.
Minoritiescommunalnews.com

Covid-19 and Hate Crimes, a Double Whammy for Asian-American Healthcare Front-liners

The Covid-19 Pandemic yielded an increase hate crimes against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders healthcare workers. Asian-American healthcare workers felt that they always have to justify their existence. Diverse people of color and ethnicities have joined various rallies addressing the Asian-Crimes and bigotry with the support from the community. It is...
Minoritieschinookobserver.com

Letter: Learn to counter anti-Asian bias

I was saddened to read Eddie Lau's letter. I am a white, Irish-born immigrant and no-one has ever told me to go home or blamed me for spreading a disease. When I open my mouth more often than not people tell me I have a cute accent — it may feel patronizing but doesn't make me feel unsafe. "This Land is My Land" applies equally to all immigrants, wherever we come from originally — whether Asia, Ireland or Finland.
Baraboo, WIWiscnews.com

Uncovering anti-Asian racism and xenophobia

Baraboo Talks: an alliance of professionals involved in fostering education in the Baraboo area will present a virtual community discussion at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20. This event is in response to the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States and commemorate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The program will center on themes of unity, equity, and inclusivity and continues community conversations from Baraboo Acts.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Press

LAAUNCH: Leading Asian Americans to Unite for Change

Survey Reveals 8 Out Of 10 Asian Americans Say They Are Discriminated Against And 77% Do Not Feel Respected In The U.S. SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Asian Americans to Unite for Change (LAAUNCH) today announced the findings of its inaugural STAATUS Index (Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the U.S.), a comprehensive assessment of Americans' attitudes toward Asian Americans, and one of the first such studies in 20 years. The survey reveals 8 out of 10 Asian Americans say they are discriminated against in the U.S. and 77% do not feel respected. The STAATUS Index examines stereotypes and prejudices that have affected Asian Americans for generations.
Minoritieslaconiadailysun.com

A name synonymous with fighting anti-Semitism

For anyone who follows sports, the name "Tiger" means golf legend Tiger Woods. Music lovers know that "Yo Yo" means cellist Yo Yo Ma. For Jewish communities around the world, and for those with a stake in the never-ending battle to roll back anti-Semitism, "Abe" means Abraham Foxman, whose name has for decades been synonymous with the struggle against the planet's oldest prejudice.
Minoritiespsychologytoday.com

Facing Asian American Discrimination with Resolve

Discrimination and violence against Asian Americans is on the rise, with a 164 percent jump in hate crimes. Recent politics and pandemic-related attributions have polarized anti-Asian sentiment. Most people cannot think of Asian role models, and if they do, the majority think only of famous film stars. Many people do...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
DFW Community News

New Bill Aims to Curb Rise in Anti-Asian Crimes

This has been a pivotal week for Asian Americans. On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed into law new legislation to fight the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. Biden said the legislation was an example of how common values could unite the country and that his administration would continue to work to crack down on hate crimes.
CharitiesChronicle of Philanthropy

$1 Billion for New Asian American Fund, Smoking as Social-Justice Issue, Big Effort to End Poverty

President Biden sent an important message about the White House’s commitment to racial justice this week by signing a bill designed to curb hate crimes against Asian Americans. Attending the ceremony were leaders of a new nonprofit dedicated to lifting up Asian Americans in our society, and the group had a stunning announcement: It has collected more than $1 billion in cash and pledges already in its fledgling existence.