newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Celtics will be the underdog when Boston takes on the "best of the best" in the NBA playoffs

Posted by 
NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum's 50 points set the NBA's Play-in Tournament single-game scoring record Tuesday night when the Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 118-100. It was an impressive night for Tatum, but that 'record' might need time to mature because this is the first time the league is using a play-in model where the No. 7-10 seeded teams in both the Eastern and Western Conference have a shot to join the final eight-team per-conference playoff field.

www.newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Celtics#The Golden State Warriors#The Detroit Pistons#Marvel S Avengers#Eastern Conference#The Brooklyn Nets#Houston Rockets#Cleveland Cavilers#Boston Fans#Game#The League#The Nets#Field#Boston Garden#Td Garden#Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
BasketballHoopsHype

NBA rumors: De'Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes out until 2021-22

Around 75% of the NBA's players have been vaccinated, sources said, and commissioner Adam Silver continues to appeal to front-office executives to encourage further player participation ahead of the start of the playoffs next week. Beyond the broader health benefits of vaccinations, sources said, Silver outlined on a recent call with the league's GMs the concern that all playoff-bound teams share: Losing a key player for a week could decide a playoff series.
NBAshepherdgazette.com

NBA playoff watch – Atlanta Hawks wrap up berth; Boston Celtics land in play-in

With the addition of play-in games to the 2021 NBA playoffs, the scramble for seeding is wilder — and more important — than ever, with almost every game down the stretch having significant postseason implications. Play-in matchups following Wednesday’s games. Play-in games to be held May 18-21 • How the...
NBAclnsmedia.com

Brad Stevens Gets the Blame for Celtics Bad Season

Bob Ryan chose Brad Stevens as the one person on the Celtics who gets the most blame for this bad Celtics season that will now head for the play in tournament and a quick exit afterward. Ryan, Jeff Goodman and Chris Forsberg played the blame game on this Celtics season and imagined what might happen with Stevens this summer as Goodman said he’d accept moving on from Stevens as the solution.
NBAwcn247.com

Tatum, Celtics cruise to 124-108 win over Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 26 points and 11 rebounds as the short-handed Boston Celtics cruised to a 124-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Evan Fournier added 18 points and was 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Six Celtics scored in double figures as Boston snapped its four-game losing streak. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 24 points and 14 rebounds. It was his 27th game of the year with 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds. Rookie Anthony Edwards scored 23 points in the loss.
NBAclnsmedia.com

Celtics vs Heat Post Game Interviews | Tatum, Kemba & Stevens

Postgame interviews mashup following the Celtics loss to the Miami Heat. With two straight games dropped to the Heat, the Celtics have almost removed all doubt that they will be in the play-in tournament. Brad Stevens talked about the team’s lapses in defense compared to past years. Kemba Walker refused to be discouraged, saying that making the playoffs is still the goal and they have to come together as a unit. Jayson Tatum said in his postgame interview that the Celtics just need to get their seeding locked in, take care of business if they’re in the play-in, and just see what happens in the playoffs.
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Jeff Green: Puts up 13 points in finale

Green recorded 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 22 minutes in Sunday's 123-109 win over the Cavaliers. Green provided his usual spark off the bench, which typically includes a flurry of three-point production. Green's minutes have taken a hit since the Nets are injury-free, but now that the Nets are healthy, they will probably see their share of lopsided games in the playoffs. Although he'll provide relief throughout many games, impending garbage time may inflate his totals in the coming weeks.
NBAwagerbop.com

NBA Play-In: Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics Preview, Odds, Prediction

The Boston Celtics host the Washington Wizards at TD Garden in their play-in clash. Brad Stevens’ boys haven’t played well in the recent few weeks. Many factors caused the Cs to drop all the way to No.7 in the East even though they stood as one of the favorites for winning the conference before the campaign started. The Wizards’ form sky-rocketed over the past two months. They are among the best units in the league because of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal. These two, especially Brody, have been marvelous.
NBAnumberfire.com

Evan Fournier (knee) off Celtics' injury report for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics did not list Evan Fournier (knee) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Fournier, as well as most of the Celtics' top available players, sat out Sunday's regular-season finale, but appears to be on track to suit up for tomorrow's contest against the Wizards.
NBAvavel.com

Highlights and Best Moments: Wizards 100-118 Celtics in NBA Play-In 2021

This way Wizards turns it around. Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics match. 6:25 PM2 days ago. Last games. The Wizards have...
NBAchatsports.com

Jayson Tatum talks COVID, Kobe, and the Olympics on the WojPod

Jayson Tatum joined ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski as a special guest on the latest episode of the WojPod. The two-time All-Star discussed a list of subjects ranging from dealing with COVID to potentially playing in the upcoming Olympics. By now, we’re all aware of how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the...
NBAcrowdwisdom.live

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Odds and Predictions

Miami Heat is set to face a strong challenge when they play Boston Celtics on Tuesday at TD Garden. This will be second meet of the two teams in last 7 days. Miami Heat lost Boston Celtics in last game. Both Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are looking to avoid...
NBAclnsmedia.com

Brad Stevens Postgame Interview | Celtics vs Cavaliers

Brad Stevens was interviewed postgame after the Celtics dropped another game, losing 102-94 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. On another deflating loss and a big game from Kevin Love, Stevens said “Love had a great game from behind the line… we missed some switches, we missed some opportunities to get into his air space, and he made us pay.”
NBANBC Sports

Jayson Tatum gives update on his breathing post-COVID

It's been a difficult year for the Boston Celtics as injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic have presented unique challenges on and off the court. For All-Star forward Jayson Tatum, he's still feeling the effects of COVID-19 after battling it in January. Tatum revealed last month that he's used an inhaler...
NBAusaonlinesportsbooks.com

NBA Betting: Celtics Without Brown Now Underdogs Against Heat

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics (35-33) will host the Miami Heat (37-31) on Tuesday night in a game with huge playoff implications. The Celtics are fighting to move out of the seven seed and avoid the play-in tournament while the Heat are currently two games up and slotted in the sixth spot.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBACelticsBlog

Low Seeding Doesn’t Bode Well For Celtics’ Playoff Future

Let’s face it, things grow gloomier by the day when it comes to the playoff prospects of the Boston Celtics. A year removed from an impressive playoff upset of the reigning champion Toronto Raptors and a run to the Eastern Conference final last year in the NBA bubble, the luck of the Irish appears to have run out of the Celtics this season. This season, Boston’s bubble has clearly burst.