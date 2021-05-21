newsbreak-logo
Clemson Tops Troy; Captures First Ever NCAA Tournament Game Win

By Zach Lentz
AllClemson
 3 days ago
(CUAD Release)

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson Tigers won their first-ever NCAA Tournament game with an 8-0 victory over Troy in five innings. The win was highlighted by four home runs, including two by ACC Player of the Year Valerie Cagle, who also struck out 10 of the 17 batters she faced in the circle in four shutout innings. Clemson’s four home run performance ties the program record set in 2020 against Maryland.

The Tigers (43-6) wasted no time giving Cagle some run support, as Alia Logoleo blasted a two-out, three-run home run well over the left-field wall. The first-inning bell ringer was Logoleo’s eighth of the year. The heart of the Clemson lineup doubled the lead in the third inning thanks to back-to-back homers by Cagle, a line drive to left-center that also plated Ansley Gilstrap, and Marissa Guimbarda.

Cagle held up her end of the bargain in the circle, striking out 10 batters and allowing just one hit through four innings of shutout ball. The performance earned her the win, improving her season record to 27-5. Millie Thompson pitched a scoreless top of the fifth inning in relief. Cagle’s two-way masterpiece marked the ninth time this season she has homered and earned the win in the same game.

After Cagle’s day in the circle concluded, she shot another two-run home run to left-center field. Her second opposite-field bomb of the afternoon and team-leading 17th home run on the season gave the Tigers the 8-0 advantage in the fifth inning that clinched the game for Clemson by run rule. Each of Clemson’s eight runs came via the longball.

Up next, the Tigers will face the winner of Alabama (45-7) and Alabama State (19-27) on Saturday at noon ET. The Crimson Tide and Hornets are slated to face off on Friday at 6 p.m. ET at Rhoads Stadium on SEC Network.

Clemson, SC
