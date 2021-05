GERMANY — A German ambulance service is using QR technology to deter bystanders from illegally photographing or taking videos at emergency scenes. Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe launched its "Gaffen Tötet," or "Gawking Kills," campaign last month, which brings awareness to a recent law making it illegal for bystanders to take photos or videos of accident scenes, according to a statement from the ambulance service. The German law, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2021, imposes a penalty of up to two years in prison for violations.