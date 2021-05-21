This Midwest State Has All the Summer Island Vibes You’ll Ever Need

Few of us have ever experienced anything like what we've had to live through for the past year. The pandemic has kept us local, stuck in our apartments or even back home with our parents. We've talked ad nauseam about the impact the pandemic has had on our world here at Gear Patrol and how we think the world will look moving forward, gear-wise. Now it is time to look to the near future and actually put the gear we love to talk about so much to use. This means going out and finding the perfect vacation to revitalize and energize our souls.