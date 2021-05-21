newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

This Midwest State Has All the Summer Island Vibes You’ll Ever Need

By Cathy Brown
Thrillist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamp, kayak, eat some fudge, and explore century-old shipwrecks. When you imagine summertime in Michigan, you may think of picturesque lighthouses on the coast of Lake Michigan and $1000-a-night rentals for any cottage even remotely “up north.” But rather than hanging with tourists in hot spots like buzzy Grand Haven or upscale Holland, adventurous locals in search of unplugged seclusion ferry or kayak their way out to one of the many island getaways in the Great Lakes.

www.thrillist.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Summer Island#Lake Whitefish#Midwest#Great Lakes#Rock Camp#Summer Camp#Hot Spots#B B#Victorian#Isle Royale Michigan#Nps#South Manitou#American#Strangites#Cnn#Twitter#Greenstone Ridge Trail#Pink Pony#Beaver Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Hiking
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
Idaho StateOnlyInYourState

You’ll Want To Know Of These Fee Changes If You Plan On Visiting Idaho’s State Parks This Summer

With summer just around the corner, we know you’re probably gearing up to visit one of Idaho’s many fantastic state parks pretty soon. After all, there are 27 beautiful state parks in Idaho that offer up all types of adventure! Before you go, you’ll want to be aware of the fee changes that have been put in place this year. Although they shouldn’t impact your experience all that much, it’s definitely good to be aware of what you can expect when visiting Idaho’s state parks this year.
Books & LiteratureDaily Gate City

You'll take the best trip ever 'This Summer'

This summer is going to be the best one ever. You’ve got dozens of things planned: time with friends and family, a weekend getaway or two, cookouts, parades, a neighborhood party, your schedule is packed already. Yep, this will be a summer you’ll never forget; as in the new novel, “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner, that alone could be a good thing or a bad thing.
Travelmediafeed.org

30 must-see waterfalls around the world

Whether a it’s a thin stream catapulting over an impossibly high hill, or a cascade of water barreling with incredible power over a lower rocky ledge, the beauty of these natural features is impossible to deny. Read on to see pictures of some of the most gorgeous and intriguing waterfalls across the world.
Lifestyleladailypost.com

AGU: Yellowstone National Park Is Hotter Than Ever

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Yellowstone National Park is famous for harsh winters but a new study shows summers also are getting harsher, with August 2016 ranking as one of the hottest summers in the last 1,250 years. The new study drew upon samples of living and dead Engelmann spruce trees collected...
Travelbackpacker.com

Want to Hike These Popular Destinations This Summer? You’ll Need a Permit.

Spring is in full swing, and hikers across the country are breathing a sigh of relief as warm weather and increased vaccine availability herald the return of a (somewhat) more normalized season. However, there are some new rules at some of the nation’s most popular hiking destinations that backpackers should...
Oregon StateOnlyInYourState

You’ll Pass By A Trio Of Pristine Lakes On The Hoffer Lakes Trail In Oregon

Oregon’s hiking is in a league all its own. Majestic mountains? Old-growth forests? Stunning lakes? Sand dunes? Temperate rainforests? Wondrous waterfalls? You’ll find it all — and more — on Oregon’s trails. In Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, there’s a trail that takes the concept of ‘scenic hike’ to the next level. The Hoffer Lakes Trail in Oregon is an easy, 2.5-mile hike that passes by not one, not two, but three pristine lakes!
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

This Waterfront State Park In Kentucky Is The Only Place You’ll Need To Visit All Summer Long

Kentucky has one of the most impressive state park systems in the entire country. Many of our parks and resorts are situated right on a body of water, which makes them even more appealing. In western Kentucky, many locals and visitors flock to the area in the summertime to enjoy fun on the water and […] The post This Waterfront State Park In Kentucky Is The Only Place You’ll Need To Visit All Summer Long appeared first on Only In Your State.
Worldmatadornetwork.com

Soon you’ll be able to vacation in an all-mirrored cabin in Canada

A new approach to cabin life has just been announced and it’s unlike anything we’ve seen before. Leckie, a Vancouver-based architecture studio, and Aruliden, a design agency, have come together to create a stunning mirrored cabins project called Arcana. Arcana will be a set of secluded mirrored cabin rentals that will be built in a forest in Ontario, Canada — just two hours away from Toronto.
Travelgoodhousekeeping.com

Discover the wild beauty of America's Southwest on the Rocky Mountaineer

With their vast canyons, enthralling views and fresh mountain air, the Rocky Mountains is Mother Nature's work at its best. Stretching from Western Canada to New Mexico, the Rockies formed a natural barrier to European settlers making their journey from east to west. It wasn’t until the mid-1800s that thousands braved the perilous crossing to reach Utah, Nevada and the riches of California.
Huntington Beach, CAPosted by
Only In Southern California

The Unique, Out-Of-The-Way Nature Center In Southern California That’s Always Worth A Visit

Southern California’s beaches are so popular that sometimes our other destinations can end up ignored. One spot that’s often missed by tourists is Shipley Nature Center, an 18-acre park filled with native plants. The nature center is both relaxing and informative. You’ll feel miles away from the chaos of Huntington Beach’s more touristy areas as […] The post The Unique, Out-Of-The-Way Nature Center In Southern California That’s Always Worth A Visit appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelClickOnDetroit.com

Cedar Point opens Friday -- but you’ll need a reservation to get in

Cedar Point announced its 2021 reopening plan for the upcoming season, which opens on Friday, May 14. But you won’t be able to just show up at the park. Here are some of the biggest changes from last year:. Reservations will be required for Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores...
AnimalsFremont Tribune

All about America’s national mammal, the bison

Bison have roamed North American prairies and grasslands for thousands of years. Just recently, in 2016, they were officially named the national mammal when President Barak Obama signed the National Bison Legacy Act. According to the National Park Service, “This majestic animal joins the ranks of the bald eagle as the official symbol of our country — and much like the eagle, it's one of the greatest conservation success stories of all time.”
TravelGear Patrol

Everything You Need to Know to Plan a Summer Vacation

Few of us have ever experienced anything like what we've had to live through for the past year. The pandemic has kept us local, stuck in our apartments or even back home with our parents. We've talked ad nauseam about the impact the pandemic has had on our world here at Gear Patrol and how we think the world will look moving forward, gear-wise. Now it is time to look to the near future and actually put the gear we love to talk about so much to use. This means going out and finding the perfect vacation to revitalize and energize our souls.
Montana StatePosted by
Only In Montana

Sunset Loop Trail In Montana Is Full Of Awe-Inspiring Rock Formations

Living in Montana, it’s easy to get excited about a lovely hike with a nice set of rock formations. After all, it’s just more to explore. The amazing rock formations out on the Sunset Loop Trail at Medicine Rocks State Park are a sight to behold, so grab those hiking boots and get to planning! […] The post Sunset Loop Trail In Montana Is Full Of Awe-Inspiring Rock Formations appeared first on Only In Your State.
Chicago, ILurbanmatter.com

3 Places You Can Find Boat Rentals in Chicago for Memorial Day

Memorial Day celebrations are this weekend and you might be thinking about enjoying the recently warm weather on the lake. Chicago is a large city with plenty of activities for the holidays. If you love water and you’re tired of grilling and having picnics every year on Memorial Day, then renting a boat might be the perfect alternative. Chicago offers so many great water sports and activities for holidays, summers, or just whenever you feel like it. So, I am going to go over three boat rentals in Chicago that could be perfect for this weekend.
TravelRedlands Daily Facts

Memorial Day travel by Southern Californians will increase 64%, most going by car

Southern Californians will be traveling this Memorial Day weekend in large numbers, buoyed by sharp decreases in coronavirus cases, increased vaccinations and spurred by pent-up demand from 15 months of safer-at-home orders, polls show. More than 2.8 million Southern Californians will take a trip, a 64% increase over the same...
AstronomyPosted by
Travel + Leisure

Here's Your Chance to Win a Piece of Land on the Moon

Your favorite snack from the '90s might be the best way to prepare for the future by offering some real estate that is –– shall we say –– out of this world. Space lovers who also enjoy tasty, bite-sized pizzas will have the chance to celebrate their two favorite things on May 26. In honor of the lunar eclipse, Bagel Bites is offering fans a chance at getting their own piece of the moon.