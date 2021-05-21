This Midwest State Has All the Summer Island Vibes You’ll Ever Need
Camp, kayak, eat some fudge, and explore century-old shipwrecks. When you imagine summertime in Michigan, you may think of picturesque lighthouses on the coast of Lake Michigan and $1000-a-night rentals for any cottage even remotely "up north." But rather than hanging with tourists in hot spots like buzzy Grand Haven or upscale Holland, adventurous locals in search of unplugged seclusion ferry or kayak their way out to one of the many island getaways in the Great Lakes.