The Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4xe: All the capability with remarkable economy and clean emissions

The Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4xe is a mouthful, yes, but also the latest, and most impressive, version of Jeep’s compact SUV, and it has a great deal to commend it. Jeep says it only attaches the “Trailhawk” label to its four-wheel drives after they’ve acquitted themselves on a specially demanding rough terrain track around Lake Tahoe in Nevada, all ridges, rocks and rough roads, so much like the more neglected B-roads in the United Kingdom.

It has proper four-wheel drive , complete with automatic hill descent control (so you won’t plunge into a vertical crash test), and settings for mud, rock and snow. Note also the short overhangs front and rear, for off-road agility, and the compact proportions, so easier to get through gaps between trees.

THE SPEC

Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4xe

Price: £37,200 (as tested; range starts at £21,855)

Engine capacity: 1.3l petrol 4-cyl, 6-sp auto + elec motor

Power output (PS): 237

Top speed (mph): 113

0 to 60 (seconds): 7.1

Fuel economy (mpg): 122.8 (equiv, inc battery-only use)

CO2 emissions (WLTP, g/km): 52

It’s well equipped too, with the usual equipment buyers demand these days. As one of the higher time levels in the Renegade range, it benefits from adaptive cruise control (ie braking automatically if the vehicle in front slows), driver and passenger independent air conditioning, nice 8.4-inch touchscreen, satnav, heated leather seats and steering wheel, a gigantic sunroof and really quite neat and tasteful styling.

The traditional seven-slat Jeep grille is there, as well as lots of badges and nods to its Second World War heritage, including rear light clusters inspired by the “jerrycans” that the Jeeps used to carry as they powered through the Battle of the Bulge. Like Land-Rover, Jeep is determined to make the very most of its image and history, which is perfectly fine.

All this capability and kit, then, but with remarkably economy and clean emissions. The Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4xe is what could be called a “50/50” car – roughly 50 miles per gallon and only 50 grammes of carbon dioxide emitted per kilometre travelled (about a half of those of a basic Ford Focus). The way it does this is through being relatively small and relatively clever – plug-in hybrid technology that means you can charge it while driving but can also plug it into a charger overnight, with about 30 miles of pure battery-powered, zero emissions travel at your disposal.

In the Renegade the badge 4xe means “four-wheel drive by e” for ecology. In normal use the front wheels are driven by a willing 1.3-litre Fiat-sourced petrol unit (Jeep being owned by Fiat now), with the batteries and electric motor pushing the rear wheels along and some electronics moving the power around the four driven wheels, as required.

Snags? A few. First, the Rengade’s bluff shape means poor aerodynamics and more noise at cruising speeds, though it’s mostly reasonably refined. It also means a worse rating for pedestrian safety, and the car only gets 3 stars from the NCAP safety rating body, disappointing for a relatively modern design. Also, as a plug-in hybrid it’s a very complicated way of delivering (partial) battery-electric power, and, these days, there’s a strong case for going for a rival that does just that, such as the Kia e-Niro. If you don’t really need off-road capability the plug-in Volvo XC40 is a stylish alternative.

The plug-in hybrid does offer the best of both worlds – the convenience of the internal combustion engine plus the smooth and green electric motor, but in a way it also represents the worst of all worlds, in engineering and economic terms. You see, the beefier but admittedly dirtier diesel is about £4,000 cheaper, and the purely petrol version with the smallest engine and lower trim level will save you some £12,000, enough to buy yourself a wacky Renault Twizy town/shopping car.

The Renegade plug-in hybrid’s cost, some £37,000 with aluminium wheels and LED lights, is the obstacle it simply cannot get over, likeable and capable as it sure is.