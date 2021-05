Is there any chance at all that a Mom season 9 could someday happen? If you enter tonight wondering about that, we understand. For the time being, though, here is what we have to offer: Bad news. Tonight was billed as the series finale for a reason. We did get the sense that a lot of the cast and crew was willing to come back for another batch of episodes, but CBS makes the final call on these things. It’s similar in a way to how they chose to end MacGyver — at least in this case, it does seem like the creative team had the time to put together a proper send-off.