KINGWOOD — Only one Preston County project has been selected by U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., for federal Community Project funding. The project selected is a chemotherapy infusion center for Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital. The $580,000 project would be used to build and equip “a chemotherapy infusion center and expanded pharmacy complete with hazardous drug impounding room, anteroom and hazardous drug storage. The pharmacy additions allow patients diagnosed with cancer to receive quality chemotherapy care and treatment close to home in a familiar setting.”