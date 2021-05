Monday and Tuesday, May 17-18, parents and their children age 12-15 may walk in during extended hours for a COVID-19 vaccine at the Meritus Health clinic in the Robinwood Professional Center’s atrium. Extended hours for those two dates are 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. in an effort to accommodate students’ school hours. A consent form, which is available on the Meritus Health website and at the clinic, must be signed by a parent or guardian in order for the minor to be vaccinated. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in adolescents 12 and older.