Chester County Archives’ 1777 Property Atlas Earns National Award
He Chester County Commissioners recognized the efforts of the County’s Archives staff to earn a National Genealogical Society award for the County’s 1777 Property Atlas Portal, at today’s first in-person public meeting since the start of the pandemic. Pictured left to right are: Commissioners Michelle Kichline and Marian Moskowitz; Laurie Rofini, Director of Chester County Archives & Record Services; Cliff Parker, Chester County Archivist; Conor Hepp, President of the Chester County History Center; and Commissioner Josh Maxwell.www.mychesco.com