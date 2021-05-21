Chester County Archives’ 1777 Property Atlas Earns National Award

EXTON, PA — Joseph L. Sherwood, Executive Director of Chester County Library System released the following statement:. “With the recent change to the CDC and PA Department of Health guidance regarding mask-wearing, Libraries are beginning to make some changes to their restrictions. This is a local Library Board decision and is decided by the Board looking at the occupancy limits, vaccination status in the community, and other factors. Additionally, many children are not eligible for the vaccine at this time and we want to ensure the safety of our youngest customers where space may be limited.