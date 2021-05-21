newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Lyme, CT

Amid low turnout, East Lyme voters approve $77.9 million budget

By Elizabeth Regan
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 2 days ago

East Lyme — A small number of voters passed the $77.9 million 2021-22 budget by a large margin this week.

There were 422 votes in favor and 176 opposed at the May 19 referendum.

The newly approved budget comes in at $52.21 million for education, $19.38 million for general government, $5.72 million for debt service and $683,113 for capital. The total represents an increase of $1.80 million, or 2.37%, compared to the current budget.

The spending plan for the schools represents an increase of $1.34 million, or 2.6%, over the current budget. The general government budget proposal comes in with an increase of $529,492 million, or 2.81%.

Key increases on the town side include a new police officer position, additional hours for part-time building officials, and a contracted assistant in the town's Inland Wetland Agency. On the education side are 15 new positions: four teachers, six paraeducators, a high school social worker, an occupational therapy assistant and three math coaches.

The police commission had recommended hiring two new officers per year as part of a six-year strategic plan. The finance board compromised by including one.

The proposed budget uses $307,919 from the undesignated fund balance, or rainy day fund, to alleviate the burden on taxpayers.

The tax rate will be set by the finance board on May 26. It is projected to increase by 0.15 mill to 28.51 mills.

First Selectman Mark Nickerson noted it's been at least 14 years since a budget in East Lyme was voted down at referendum.

"The town is run very efficiently, we've had lean budgets for over a decade, and we've provided great value to the taxpayers," he said.

But he said the low turnout raises questions about the need to hold a machine vote every year — even when there's a "a very small, minimal increase" or a decrease.

"This might be something the town has a dialogue about," he said.

A total of 598 voters came out on Wednesday. According to statistics from the Secretary of the State, there were 13,672 registered voters in town as of last November's election.

A 2009 charter revision established an automatic referendum on the budget instead of voting on the spending plan at the annual town meeting.

Proponents at the time said sending the budget to an automatic referendum allows for more people to vote. Opponents argued the change would take away the right of residents to amend the proposed budget at the town meeting. They cited a case, 18 years prior, when one resident was able to successfully reduce the budget during a town meeting.

Nickerson said it costs the town about $5,000 to hold a referendum.

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
1K+
Followers
475
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lyme, CT
Government
City
East Lyme, CT
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
City
Lyme, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Budget#Debt Service#Registered Voters#Tax Increases#State Schools#Town Government#Government Debt#Inland Wetland Agency#Taxpayers#General Government#Proponents#Key Increases#Rainy Day Fund#Lean Budgets#Statistics#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Eyewitness News

State offering $1,000 to the unemployed who find jobs

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut's governor is offering a new initiative to get the people of Connecticut back to work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the "Back to Work CT Initiative," which will give people a $1,000 signing bonus when they get a new job.
Connecticut Statedarientimes.com

Long-term unemployed in CT eligible for $1,000 return-to-work bonuses

Connecticut’s long-term unemployed who go back to work will be paid $1,000 “signing bonuses,” Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday. Eligible recipients in the $10-million incentive program have to be out of work for eight-to-12 weeks and retain their new jobs for two months. Applications for the program, which Lamont said would be administered by the Department of Labor and the Department of Revenue Services, start on May 24.
Connecticut Statewshu.org

Lamont Pushes For Wider Broadband Access In Connecticut

Connecticut has twice as many residents who lack broadband as Massachusetts, which has two times the population of Connecticut. That’s according to an independent research agency called Broadband Access. Governor Ned Lamont is using the Broadband Access report to convince lawmakers to pass his universal broadband accessibility bill. The legislation...
Connecticut StatePosted by
KICKS 105.5

DMV And Other CT State Agencies To Fully Re-Open June 1

More good news in our quest to get back to some sort of normal. Looks like Connecticut State Agencies will re-open for business on June 1. I know one of the things your missed more then anything during the pandemic was waiting in that long line at the DMV. Well as of June 1 you'll be able to experience that feeling all over again. For many it will feel like the first time.....not.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Gov. Lamont says Connecticut will pay $1,000 bonus to first 10,000 people who get jobs. Program aims to get long-term unemployed back to work.

With some business owners saying they are having trouble finding workers, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced a plan Monday to pay a $1,000 signing bonus to the first 10,000 long-term unemployed workers who land a job. “Starting on Monday, Connecticut is going to offer you a $1,000 signing bonus,’' Lamont said at his regular Monday afternoon press briefing. “You see the big athletes get a ...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

20% of Connecticut child care centers have closed since COVID-19, and preschool capacity has dropped, posing challenges as workers return to their jobs

About 20% of Connecticut’s child care centers have permanently closed since the coronavirus pandemic, and preschool capacity has dropped by more than 10,000 slots since 2020, leaders of the nonprofit Connecticut Voices for Children said Monday as they released a new report on early childhood during COVID-19. At the same time, the state’s child care costs remain the fifth-highest in the nation, ...
Eyewitness News

CT businesses able to come up with mask mandate policies

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Soon, the state’s rule for wearing a mask indoors will be no more for vaccinated people, following in step with the CDC’s reversal last week. Governor Ned Lamont is making it clear each individual business can make their own policy with this, so while some still plan to enforce masks, there’s a growing number going mask-free, particularly big box stores.
New London, CTPosted by
The Day

Republican legislators call for federal aid in State Pier project

Two ranking state Republican senators have called on the eastern Connecticut congressional delegation for federal support to help defray the state portion of the costs associated with the $235 million State Pier redevelopment project in New London. State Senate Republican Leader Kevin C. Kelly of Stratford and Senate Republic Leader...
Groton, CTThe Day

Municipal meetings

Virtual meeting information can be found at eltownhall.com. Monday — Commission on Aging, 5 p.m., Senior Center dining room; Inland Wetlands Agency, 7 p.m., remote access. Tuesday — Planning Commission, 7 p.m., remote access. Thursday — Police Commission, 6 p.m., check website for location; Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m.,...
New London County, CTThe Day

Restrict short-term rentals in Noank

In order to preserve the quality of life in Noank, we must restrict and regulate STR’s (less than 30 days), “Short-term rental rules proposed in Noank,” (May 2). Noank is a quiet place to live with a long history of LTR’s and homeownership. Noank is a residential community where everyone knows their neighbors. Homes are close together. Streets are narrow.
East Lyme, CTPosted by
The Day

UniteCT mobile van to help residents apply for rental, utility assistance next week

The UniteCT mobile van, which helps people sign up for rental and utility assistance, is scheduled to make six stops in southeastern Connecticut next Monday through Thursday. On Monday, the van will be at St. Mary's Church, 70 Central Ave. in Norwich, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Tuesday, it will be at the Montville Senior Center, 12 Maple Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon and at the East Lyme Senior Center, 37 Society Road, from 1 to 3 p.m.
East Lyme, CTeltownhall.com

Budget Referendum

Due to the pandemic and the Governor’s Executive Orders, anyone who chooses may vote by absentee ballot. Absentee Ballots will be available at the Town Clerk’s office beginning Wednesday, May 5. Lookup voter registration status.
East Lyme, CTPosted by
The Day

East Lyme finance board sends budget to the people

East Lyme — The Board of Finance 2021-22 budget is on its way to a town meeting after the Board of Finance left the $77.99 million spending plan largely unchanged following a public hearing. A motion by Republican finance board member Anne Santoro at a special meeting Monday failed to...