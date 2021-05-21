‘People felt like they lost their purpose’: The Siberian town struggling to survive
O — ne ofRussia's most infamous polluters is still standing – long abandoned but looming over the town that once depended on it for jobs and an identity. The Baikalsk Pulp and Paper Mill was shuttered eight years ago after a long campaign by environmentalists who said the Soviet-era plant was for decades spewing waste into Siberia's Lake Baikal, a Unesco World Heritage Site that contains about 20 per cent of the world's freshwater reserves.