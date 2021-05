(Atlantic) The Atlantic High School senior class of 2021 yielded around $345,000 on Wednesday night. Atlantic School’s Superintendent Steve Barber said local scholarships totaled $145,714.00. The college scholarship awards added up to another $200,000. “Covid created all kinds of challenges for us and resiliency is one of the characteristics, not only for the senior class but for all students as we go through this pandemic,” said Barber. “We can’t have a successful High School year, without great senior leadership. We often talk about the support we get from Atlantic and different organizations. Atlantic is a great place to live.”