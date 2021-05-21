Rose: Being in playoffs is 'more cool' than being NBA Sixth Man finalist

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat is “stupidly locked in” for the playoffs and a first-round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Butler. “I think I’m stupidly locked in, I can tell you that,” he said Thursday. “The amount of film that I watch, the amount of time that I spend on the court working on my game, trying to figure out where everybody’s going to be at on the floor. It’s a different type of year for everybody. I’m not the only one that’s like this, everybody is, but I think they expect me to be dialed in, locked in. Be a completely different individual player on both sides of the ball, in every aspect of the game, and I like it. It’s kinda like you don’t hold anything back and you leave everything out there. That’s what I’m here for. ”