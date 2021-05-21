newsbreak-logo
Rose: Being in playoffs is 'more cool' than being NBA Sixth Man finalist

By Caitlyn Holroyd
theScore
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Knicks guard Derrick Rose was announced as a finalist for the 2020-21 NBA Sixth Man award on Thursday, along with Utah Jazz teammates Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson. While Rose appreciates the honor, he's more excited about being back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

