Santa Fe, NM

Jury convicts Santa Fe woman in teen’s death at party in 2019

By Victoria Traxler vtraxler@sfnewmexican.com
Santafe New Mexican.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Santa Fe County jury found Beverly Melendez, 65, guilty of second-degree murder Friday in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Rodrigo Enriquez-Garay in September 2019. After a weeklong trial, jurors deliberated Thursday evening and most of Friday before convicting Melendez of intentionally shooting Enriquez-Garay while he was at a small party in the backyard of a home on Hopewell Street with his twin brother and friends.

