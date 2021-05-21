Jury convicts Santa Fe woman in teen’s death at party in 2019
A Santa Fe County jury found Beverly Melendez, 65, guilty of second-degree murder Friday in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Rodrigo Enriquez-Garay in September 2019. After a weeklong trial, jurors deliberated Thursday evening and most of Friday before convicting Melendez of intentionally shooting Enriquez-Garay while he was at a small party in the backyard of a home on Hopewell Street with his twin brother and friends.www.santafenewmexican.com