Asia

Japan Pom Pom: Meet Tokyo's senior cheer squad

By Independent TV
The Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePompoms rustle and silver shoes flash as “Japan Pom Pom-ers” move to a lively cheer-dancing beat. They’re no ordinary squad, though. They are aged at least 60 and their leader is 89. Fumie Takino, the bubbly, energetic woman who founded Japan Pom Pom – average age 72 – more than...

