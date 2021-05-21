Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baca, Bent, Las Animas, Prowers by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 17:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baca; Bent; Las Animas; Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Prowers County in southeastern Colorado Northwestern Baca County in southeastern Colorado East central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado Southeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 504 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles northwest of Pritchett, or 28 miles northwest of Springfield, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include John Martin Reservoir and Caddoa. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Las Animas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Special Weather Statement issued for Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY UNTIL 300 PM MDT At 224 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hoehne, or 11 miles east of Trinidad, moving north at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hoehne. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Special Weather Statement issued for Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN PROWERS AND NORTHEASTERN BACA COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM MDT At 853 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of The Saunders Elevator, moving north at 10 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Prowers and northeastern Baca Counties.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Huerfano, Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall may cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains may trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huerfano; Las Animas FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SPRING BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HUERFANO AND WESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 340 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Rainfall will continue in and near the warned area. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the Big Branch and Indian Creeks. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Spring Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, southern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, Cuchara and Cuchara Pass. This includes the following high risk locations Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek and County Road 421 near Indian Creek. This includes the following streams and drainages Cucharas River, North Fork Purgatoire River, Middle Creek, South Fork West Indian Creek, and Cucharas Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL PROWERS COUNTIES At 855 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicates light rain falling over the warning area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain fell over the area earlier this evening. Flash flooding will continue until the water has a chance to recede. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Kiowa and North Central Prowers Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL HUERFANO...SOUTHEASTERN FREMONT...NORTHEASTERN CUSTER AND WESTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM MDT At 243 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Florence to 15 miles northeast of Greenhorn Mountain to near La Veta. Movement was east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Southwestern Pueblo, eastern Junkins Burn Scar, Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, eastern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, Florence, Walsenburg, La Veta, Pueblo Reservoir, Penrose, Greenhorn Mountain, Pueblo West, Rye, Beulah, San Isabel, Colorado City and Wetmore. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Special Weather Statement issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALAMOSA...SOUTH CENTRAL HUERFANO...COSTILLA AND SOUTHWESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 206 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Cuchara to 6 miles south of Fort Garland. Movement was north at 15 mph. Other strong thunderstorms are developing elsewhere across the Advisory area, with this activity also moving northward at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, southern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county, San Luis, Blanca, Cuchara, Cuchara Pass, San Pablo, Fort Garland, Sanchez Reservoir and Chama.
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM MDT At 417 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Aguilar to 9 miles west of Raton Pass. Movement was east at 15 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Aguilar, Cokedale, Starkville, Hoehne and Raton Pass. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-18 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft Heavy rain will be possible over the mountains this afternoon and evening over and near the Spring, Junkins, Decker, and Hayden Pass burn scars .Strong thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected over the mountains this afternoon and evening, which poses a flash flood risk over the burn scars. The main concern is the Spring burn scar, but flash flooding over the Junkins, Decker, and Hayden Pass burn scars are possible. The best chance for burn scar flash flooding is during the mid afternoon to evening. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Colorado, including the following areas, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains. * From noon MDT today through this evening * Heavy rain from slow moving thunderstorms will be possible. * Flash flooding will be possible over the burn scars, in particular the Spring burn scar. The ground in burn scar areas is unstable, so debris flows and mudslides could occur in and around the burn scar.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent; Crowley; Kiowa; Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO...SOUTHWESTERN KIOWA...SOUTHEASTERN CROWLEY AND NORTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES At 635 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Ordway to near John Martin Reservoir, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Ordway, Sugar City, Cheraw, Blue Lake, Arlington, John Martin Reservoir and Fort Lyon. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Tornado Warning issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bent The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 701 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southwest of Blue Lake, or 17 miles northeast of North La Junta, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Blue Lake around 730 PM MDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Special Weather Statement issued for Crowley County, Eastern Kiowa County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crowley County; Eastern Kiowa County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN OTERO...PROWERS KIOWA...NORTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS...EASTERN CROWLEY AND BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM MDT At 644 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Arlington to 21 miles east of Higbee. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lamar, La Junta, North La Junta, Las Animas, Holly, Eads, Granada, Wiley, Sugar City, Cheraw, Sheridan Lake, Hartman, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Higbee, Chivington, Blue Lake, Bristol, Sweetwater Reservoir and Hasty.
Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 17:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Eastern Kiowa County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN OTERO...NORTHWESTERN PROWERS...SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO...KIOWA...CROWLEY...NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO AND NORTHERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 540 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking the leading edge of strong winds along a line extending from 15 miles southeast of Truckton to 6 miles southeast of Forder to 14 miles north of Kit Carson. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible, even without rain or lightning. Also, blowing dust reducing visibilities below 1 mile may be possible. Locations impacted include Rocky Ford, Fowler, Ordway, Eads, Manzanola, Olney Springs, Sugar City, Cheraw, Crowley, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Blue Lake, Sweetwater Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir, Arlington, Queens Reservoir, John Martin Reservoir and Fort Lyon.