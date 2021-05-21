Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baca, Bent, Las Animas, Prowers by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 17:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baca; Bent; Las Animas; Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Prowers County in southeastern Colorado Northwestern Baca County in southeastern Colorado East central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado Southeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 504 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles northwest of Pritchett, or 28 miles northwest of Springfield, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include John Martin Reservoir and Caddoa. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov