Pink’s New Doc Is About Her Tour — & What’s Possible When Dads Are Equal Parents

Spoilers are ahead. The singer Pink (real name: Alecia Beth Moore) knows she sucks the air out of the room, and she says as much in her new Prime Video documentary Pink: All I Know So Far. Not only is she an A-list celebrity, but she has a big personality with an over-the-top fashion sense and unmissable hair. She sells out stadiums and sings while doing aerial dancing. And when her entire family goes with her on tour across Europe, as they do in All I Know So Far, the trip is by definition all about her.