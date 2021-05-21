newsbreak-logo
WDFW invites comment on proposed rules for setting salmon fishing seasons

 5 days ago

OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public comment on proposed rules for this year’s recreational and commercial salmon fishing seasons. According to a May 21 press release from the agency, these rules represent the culmination of a months-long effort as part of the annual North of Falcon salmon season-setting process, where state, federal, and tribal fishery managers work together to plan Washington’s commercial and recreational fishing seasons with input from the public. WDFW hosted more than a dozen online public meetings this spring to gather initial input from anglers around the state.

