MLB

D-backs Preview #46: 5/21 @ Rockies

By Jim McLennan
azsnakepit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:. Wait, what? There weren’t any? Are you quite sure? I was certain we’d want to throw in another bullpen arm or six, to cope with the toll a series in Coors Field will take. Admittedly, getting swept in Los Angeles meant Arizona never had to pitch the bottom of the ninth there. That’ll save some wear and tear on arms... But the 2021 “Voyage to the Bottom of the Standings” tour by the Diamondbacks now makes its next stop in Colorado, having failed to win any games in Florida, New York or LA. The resulting 10-game losing streak on the road has not been surpassed by Arizona in almost eleven years. In May-June 2010, the franchise worst streak of 14 straight road losses took place, across six cities and four divisions.

www.azsnakepit.com
