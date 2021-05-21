newsbreak-logo
Valleyfair opens 2021 season on Saturday

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KSTP) - After being closed last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Valleyfair will make its return as it opens the 2021 season on Saturday. "We are looking forward to reopening the park and bringing a Minnesota tradition back to the community," Raul Rehnborg, Valleyfair's vice president and general manager, said. "2020 was a challenging year, and our team missed having guests in the park last season. We are ready to provide safe, fun and unforgettable experiences to everyone who visits Valleyfair this season."

