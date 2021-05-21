Council to weigh glass recycling and sharing court facility with Alpharetta

Landlords could file evictions against tenants over unpaid rent later this summer, depending on how the Council votes next week. On Tuesday, the Council will vote on emergency legislation that would create an exception to D.C.’s eviction ban—the most expansive exception yet. The moratorium has been in place since the start of the pandemic. Legislators have hesitated to create carve outs when there is still community spread and so many residents are struggling financially. The Council just recently created an exception to the city’s blunt ban, allowing landlords to evict tenants who they deem a threat to health and safety.