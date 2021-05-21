Council to weigh glass recycling and sharing court facility with Alpharetta
City Council on Monday will consider a potential agreement with Alpharetta to share court services and facilities as well as a new way for Milton residents to recycle glass. The May 24 meeting will start at 6 p.m. in City Hall’s Council Chambers. Citizens can attend and participate there or remotely through Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/97659632651. The action should also be live-streamed on the City’s website at https://www.cityofmiltonga.us/government/city-clerk/watch-a-meeting.www.cityofmiltonga.us