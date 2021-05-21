newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Charles, LA

Houston Man Found Guilty of Firearm & Drug-Related Crimes in Lake Charles

Posted by 
Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Houston Man Found Guilty of Firearm & Drug-Related Crimes in Lake Charles. From the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana – A federal jury seated in Lafayette has returned a guilty verdict against Jarvis Pierre, 38, of Houston, Texas, convicting him on firearms charges following a week-long trial before United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr., announced Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.

calcasieu.info
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
1K+
Followers
358
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Government
Lake Charles, LA
Government
City
Pearland, TX
Local
Louisiana Government
Lake Charles, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Government
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Odor#Felony Charges#Felony Assault#Aggravated Assault#Drug Charges#Department Of Justice#Atf#Psn#Violent Crime#Drug Trafficking#Man#Firearms Charges#Handgun#Prison#Narcotics#Law Enforcement Officers#Cocaine#Violent Criminals#Justice U S Attorney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

May 20, 2021, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report

Kevin Charles Goffney, 38, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested for Possession of stolen firearms; illegal use of weapons; contempt of court. Mishawna Nicole Norman, 31, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested for Resisting an officer by refusal to ID (2 charges); possession of stolen firearms; child endangerment; operating a vehicle while...
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities Searching for Driver of Hit & Run that Occurred on Luke Powers Road in Lake Charles

Authorities Searching for Driver of Hit & Run that Occurred on Luke Powers Road in Lake Charles. From the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lake Charles, LA – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run that occurred during the early morning hours on Tuesday, May 4 at an RV park located on Luke Powers Road in Lake Charles.
Louisiana Statewbrz.com

Louisiana man, 78, arrested in decades-old murder case out of Missouri

FRANKLIN, La. - An elderly man was arrested in south Louisiana this week after investigators say he implicated himself in a murder that happened over 36 years ago. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, was arrested Monday on a warrant for second-degree murder out of Camden County, Missouri. The charges relate to the 1984 killing of Diana Lukosius, which prosecutors referred to as "the most infamous crime in Camden County" when announcing the breakthrough.
Louisiana StateLake Charles American Press

Louisiana suspect arrested in 1984 Missouri homicide

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 1984 killing of a woman in Missouri,. Larry G. Hicks, 78, of Franklin, Louisiana, was charged on Friday in the Dec. 15, 1984, beating death of Diana Lukosius, of Camdenton. Prosecutors said Lukosius was driving home from a party when her car was forced off a road. She was found near her vehicle and died two days later from her injuries.
fayettecountyrecord.com

Traffic Stop Results In Houston Man Arrest

On Tuesday, May 11 around 2 a.m. Deputy Seth Nagel stopped a Ford pick-up for an expired registration on Hwy. 71 near Kirtley Road. The report said an odor of marijuana was present and after a probable cause search of the vehicle, the driver was found to be in possession of marijuana, THC wax and several firearms. The driver was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of…
houstonpublicmedia.org

Federal Judge In Houston Orders Review Of Harding Street Raid Evidence In Lawsuit

The Harris County medical examiner must release evidence to a federal judge in a lawsuit over the deadly Harding Street police shooting, the judge ruled Monday. The ruling came during the civil case filed by the family of Pecan Park residents Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nichols, who were shot and killed during a no-knock drug raid orchestrated by disgraced former Houston Police officer Gerald Goines. Goines was fired and charged with murder after police and prosecutors say he concoted a lie about a confidential informant to obtain the no-knock warrant.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Calcasieu Parish, LALake Charles American Press

Sheriff, DA clamping down on unscrupulous contractors

“Any time you have a disaster, there’s no question that people are going to be taken advantage of because they’re very vulnerable at that time,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “You have somebody who’s looking at their home, what they worked all their lives for, and the roof has a hole in it and somebody comes up to them and says they can get it fixed in a week or two weeks if you give them the money and the next thing you know they never see them again.”
Calcasieu Parish, LAKPLC TV

Sheriff’s Office urges residents to stay off roads

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to stay off the roads as all areas of the parish are experiencing flooding. The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that “roadways and conditions are deteriorating and changing quickly.”. “CPSO has deployed high water vehicles and...
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

Family, police asking for help after man shot, killed in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – Police are asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible for a fatal shooting in southwest Houston. The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Concourse Drive near Duchamp Drive in the Westwood area, police said. According to authorities, witnesses told them the victim, 29-year-old Elias Marzano, and...
Houston Chronicle

Shooting outside of Houston Grand Prix leaves one teen injured

A shootout in front of a go-cart track in north Harris County late Saturday left one teen with a bullet wound on his buttocks, police said. The boy told police he was standing in the parking lot of Houston Grand Prix off the Eastex Freeway when a blue Buick pulled up and started shooting. He said he returned fire, and was grazed by a bullet at some point.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Arrested in Louisiana for Distribution of Fraudulent Inspection Stickers

Two Arrested in Louisiana for Distribution of Fraudulent Inspection Stickers. From the Louisiana State Police – On April 29th, 2021, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations received numerous complaints from the public of an individual selling suspected fraudulent Louisiana Motor Vehicle Inspection Stickers (MVI) and Louisiana Temporary License Plates via Facebook Marketplace. As a result of the investigation, LSP Detectives arrested 30-year-old Louvenia Allen of Baton Rouge and 34-year-old Yakevia Hicks of New Orleans.
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

Lake Charles police investigating shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An individual was transported to a local hospital after officers arrived at a vehicle crash and found the driver had been shot, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. According to Sergeant John Russell, department spokesman, on Friday, May 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m., officers...