Houston Man Found Guilty of Firearm & Drug-Related Crimes in Lake Charles
Houston Man Found Guilty of Firearm & Drug-Related Crimes in Lake Charles. From the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana – A federal jury seated in Lafayette has returned a guilty verdict against Jarvis Pierre, 38, of Houston, Texas, convicting him on firearms charges following a week-long trial before United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr., announced Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.calcasieu.info