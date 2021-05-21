newsbreak-logo
Oxford, AL

New restaurants expected for Oxford

By Ben Nunnally, Star Staff Writer, bnunnally@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
 2 days ago
Chipotle construction is ongoing at The Commons in Oxford.  Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Oxford has so many new restaurants coming that it’s hard to keep track of them all.

Several eateries in the city that had closed are being remade, remodeled or renovated into something new, while other restaurants are receiving all-new buildings at the Oxford Exchange, Oxford Commons and Exit 185 on Interstate 20, near the local Walmart.

In an attempt to set the record straight on what’s opening and when, we reached out to every rumored incoming restaurant for the facts.

Chick-fil-A: One of Oxford’s most popular eateries is moving from its current location in front of Walmart on Alabama 21 to the Oxford Exchange. The restaurant will occupy the former Golden Corral location, opening sometime “this summer,” according to recent posts on the franchise’s Facebook page that advertised hiring for the new location.

Attempts to reach owner Wade Bence by phone for specifics were unsuccessful Friday.

Los Arcos: The former Lone Star Steakhouse on Colonial Drive has been purchased by Mexican eatery Los Arcos.

“We’re excited to come out with this new location,” said Los Arcos owner Rafael Miranda by phone Friday. “We’re spending quite a bit of money on it to make it very nice.”

Miranda said he hoped to open later this year, possibly in winter.

Jersey Mike’s Subs: The New Jersey-born sub empire with about 2,000 locations will open at 252 Oxford Exchange Blvd., formerly a 32 Degrees yogurt bar beside the GameStop.

“Right now, the Oxford location looks like it will open in late August,” wrote Kyle Potvin of communications company Splash, which represents Jersey Mike’s. Hiring for the location will start in early August, he wrote.

Chipotle Mexican Grill: Construction workers are building a new Chipotle at the Oxford Commons, and once it’s open, Chipotle workers will build custom burritos and burrito bowls. Tyler Benson, a representative for the company, wrote in an email that the restaurant will open “sometime this summer,” with more definite information available in late June.

Texas Roadhouse: A Texas Roadhouse restaurant is under construction next to Chipotle. Attempts to reach Texas Roadhouse reps were not immediately successful Friday, but the restaurant has started the hiring process for new managers, according to the company website.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Franchise owner Sterling Barbour told the Oxford City Council earlier this month that he’d have his restaurant open Oct. 1, barring any surprises. It’s going in the former Lifeway Christian Store building at the Oxford Exchange.

Baskin Robbins/Dunkin’: The Baskin Robbins website lists 700 South Quintard as a restaurant location, the former site of a Hardee’s at the intersection of Quintard and Snow Street beside Quintard Mall, but lists it as closed, likely because no opening information has been entered into the website.

A job listed on indeed.com for a Baskin Robbins / Dunkin’ manager and cake maker in Oxford states that the restaurant is owned by a franchisee rather than the corporate brands. The mall still appears to own the Hardee’s property, according to county property records.

A spokesman for Inspire brands responded to an email request for information Friday, writing that he would check with internal sources for more information. As of publication deadline, no further information had arrived.

Denny’s: Rumor had it that a new Denny’s might open at the site of the former Shoney’s near Interstate 20 Exit 185, but company public relations specialist Raven Bouie wrote in an email Thursday that there are no new developments in Oxford. “Grand Slam” breakfast deals during softball tourneys at Choccolocco Park will remain a marketer’s dream, for now.

Steak ’n Shake: Rumor also had it that a Steak ’n Shake might be coming to the former O’Charley’s near Interstate 20 Exit 185, but no information was apparent Friday about one of the famous sit-down diners coming to Oxford.

The former O’Charley’s property appears to have had the same owner since 2014, though leases would not appear in county records.

The Steak ’n Shake brand is owned by Biglari Holdings, which also owns Western Sizzlin’, Maxim magazine and Southern Oil, among other unusually diverse companies.

No contact information is listed for Steak ’n Shake corporate or Biglari Holdings. A message to Steak ’n Shake’s official Facebook account for information yielded no response over a 24-hour period.

