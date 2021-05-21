newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden stresses Democratic Party's support for Israel

By Barak Ravid
Posted by 
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Biden at a press conference on Friday evening pushed back on Republican claims that the Democratic Party is anti-Israel. Why it matters: A number of Democratic lawmakers became frustrated with Biden this week for his behind-the-scenes approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as the administration's sale of weapons to Israel. Some lawmakers said they thought the White House should be more publicly forceful in its efforts to de-escalate the crisis.

www.axios.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Palestinians#Jerusalem#President Biden#Democratic Lawmakers#Democratic Party#The Democratic Party#The White House#South Korean#Jewish#Israelis#Security Cabinet#Republican Claims#Gaza Ceasefire#Al Aqsa Mosque#Violence#Crisis#Israeli Police#Presidential Prominence#Temple Mount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Palestine
Related
PoliticsLas Vegas Sun

Democratic Party chair’s vitriol about Israel is inappropriate and unhelpful

Even as we watch with terrible dismay at the ongoing eruption of violence in Israel and Gaza, those of us in the Jewish community here in Nevada were distressed by the biased and inflammatory comments of Nevada Democratic Party Chair Judith Whitmer, who last week issued a unilateral and — in the view of many members of her own party — inappropriate and irresponsible statement on the conflict.
Middle EastPosted by
The Hill

Winners and losers in the mini-war between Israel and Hamas

As a ceasefire took hold after 11 days of rocket and bombing attacks, Israel and Hamas both lost little time in claiming victory. It is difficult to point to winners and losers amid such death, suffering and — particularly in Gaza — utter destruction, but some politicians and players clearly seem to have benefited.
U.S. PoliticsWFAE.org

How The Gaza Violence Marked A Shift In The American Political Debate Over Israel

For decades, Democrats and Republicans alike have stood by Israel, almost unconditionally, insisting the country has a right to defend itself. President Biden did that throughout the recent conflict as Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets into Israel. Now, Biden has pledged to help replenish Israel's air defense system while promising humanitarian aid to Gaza, which was pounded by fierce Israeli airstrikes before a cease-fire took effect early Friday.
Middle Eastheritagefl.com

Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire

(JTA) — After 11 days of fighting, Israel and Hamas agreed to a “mutual and simultaneous” ceasefire on Thursday that began at 2 a.m. Friday Israel time. Israel’s security cabinet unanimously approved the truce, according to reports, after military officials presented what they deemed the successful outcomes of their campaign. A Hamas official confirmed the news to Reuters on Thursday.
Foreign PolicyIJR

House Republicans Use Well-Placed Pro-Israel Posters To Jab AOC

House Republicans are giving Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York an eyeful every time she leaves her office to head to the floor of the House. It began with Republican Rep. Michael Waltz of Florida, who put a “Stand with Israel” poster outside his office so Ocasio-Cortez would see it every time she left her office for a vote, according to Fox News.
Middle EastPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Israel’s Netanyahu, master of political survival, tested by conflict with Gaza

Few politicians have quite the knack for turning adversity to advantage as does Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Before fighting erupted May 10 between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the country’s longest-serving leader looked set for a spectacular fall from grace. His political opponents were putting the finishing touches on a coalition agreement that would likely have seen him finally ejected from office after 12 years, and left even more vulnerable to the criminal corruption charges he is currently battling in court.
Middle EastPosted by
TheConversationAU

Israel and the Palestinians celebrate a ceasefire — but will anything change?

While details are sketchy, Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire. That is good news for everyone involved. The dying can hopefully end and further destruction be avoided — at least for now. Both sides can also claim victory. Hamas can claim to have defended the interests of Palestinians in Jerusalem in contrast to its rivals in the Palestinian Authority, while Israel’s embattled prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, can claim significant military and political achievements. But that is about as far as the good news goes. As the smoke clears, the vast devastation of Gaza becomes apparent and the slow and frustrating...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden claims he was key to Gaza cease-fire despite it being brokered by Egypt

President Biden on Friday doubled down on his attempt to claim credit for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas even though the truce was widely reported as brokered by Egypt. Biden said during a joint press conference at the White House with South Korean President Moon Jae-in that he spent “a lot of time” on the phone with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden prays ceasefire between Israel and Hamas holds

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said the Democratic Party still supported Israel and he was praying that the ceasefire between Israelis and Hamas would hold. Speaking at a White House news conference, Biden said a two-state solution was the only answer to resolving the conflict between...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Full Text of Joe Biden's Statements on Israel and Hamas Cease-Fire

President Joe Biden spoke about his phone calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi on Thursday evening while an "unconditional" cease-fire to end the recent conflict in Gaza was set to go into effect within hours. News of the cease-fire broke shortly before Biden...