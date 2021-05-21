Atlanta Travel Guide: Where to Stay, What to Eat, and More
The unofficial capital of the South, Atlanta has gone through remarkable boom days since the turn of the 21st century. The city boasts a venerable restaurant and bar scene, top-notch museums, and a spate of major historical attractions. It’s also home to a burgeoning film industry, which has earned it the moniker “The Hollywood of the South.” Flying into ATL lands you in the world’s busiest international airport, meaning you’ll rarely have a long stopover when booking a flight. Yet despite the staggering size (encompassing some 133 square miles), Atlanta feels less like a big city and more like a collection of small towns woven together into a metropolis. Exploring its diverse neighborhoods and leafy parks is one of the best ways to experience Atlanta.www.themanual.com