Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Travel Guide: Where to Stay, What to Eat, and More

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe unofficial capital of the South, Atlanta has gone through remarkable boom days since the turn of the 21st century. The city boasts a venerable restaurant and bar scene, top-notch museums, and a spate of major historical attractions. It’s also home to a burgeoning film industry, which has earned it the moniker “The Hollywood of the South.” Flying into ATL lands you in the world’s busiest international airport, meaning you’ll rarely have a long stopover when booking a flight. Yet despite the staggering size (encompassing some 133 square miles), Atlanta feels less like a big city and more like a collection of small towns woven together into a metropolis. Exploring its diverse neighborhoods and leafy parks is one of the best ways to experience Atlanta.

