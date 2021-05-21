newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Freddie Mercury’s Life Detailed in New Graphic Novel

By Chad Childers
Posted by 
96.5 The Rock
96.5 The Rock
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Late Queen vocalist Freddie Mercury has been saluted in many a way over the years but the iconic frontman is now getting his first-ever graphic novel courtesy of Z2 Comics. Freddie Mercury: Lover of Life, Singer of Songs has been inspired by the singer's life and words. The graphic novel will trace Mercury's history, dating back to his childhood in Zanzibar and India through his formative years in England and eventually his rise to fame as the dynamic performer and powerful voice of Queen.

965therock.com
96.5 The Rock

96.5 The Rock

San Angelo, TX
465
Followers
1K+
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Richardson
Person
Freddie Mercury
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphic Novel#Z2 Comics#Singer#Limited Edition Prints#Queen#Lover#Powerful Voice#Dating#Zanzibar#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
Related
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

Nick Drnaso's New Graphic Novel, Acting Class, For The Summer Of 2022

Nick Drnaso is the creator of the first graphic novel to be nominated for the Booker Prize, Sabrina, published by Granta in the UK. So no wonder Rowan Cope and Anne Meadows at Granta UK have been keen to get his follow-up, sold by Drawn And Quarterly and the Samantha Haywood and Evan Brown of Transatlantic Agency, to be published in the summer of 2022.
CelebritiesBLABBERMOUTH.NET

FREDDIE MERCURY: 'Inside His Mind' Episode To Premiere On REELZ This Weekend

"Freddie Mercury: Inside His Mind" will premiere on Sunday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT on Reelz. Freddie Mercury was an unparalleled frontman with a complex personality notable for being bombastic yet shy, excessive yet humble, exalted yet lonely. His hedonistic lifestyle captivated fans and the press while his creative genius saw him top the charts with several hit records as the lead singer for QUEEN. But hiding behind his carefully crafted public persona was a tumultuous inner life that very few witnessed.
Books & LiteratureGeekTyrant

Here's a Preview of THE PRINCESS WHO SAVED HERSELF Graphic Novel Based on a Jonathan Coulton Song

Jonathan Coulton has a fantastic song titled “The Princess Who Saved Herself.” If you haven’t listened to it, I highly recommend you do. This week, KaBOOM!, an imprint of BOOM! Studios, will be releasing a graphic novel from the team of Greg Pak and Takeshi Miyazawa based on this awesome song. We have a little preview for the graphic novel below and it looks like a lot of fun. There are definitely some changes made, but the spirit of the song is there, and it’s a lot of fun to read. I cannot wait for this graphic novel to release.
Books & LiteratureThe Beat

EXCLUSIVE: Check out a trailer for the new Tardi graphic novel translation from Fantagraphics

Fantagraphics has been publishing translated editions of graphic novels by French cartoonist Jacques Tardi, also known simply as Tardi, for over a decade. The publisher’s latest translated offering, of Tardi’s first solo graphic novel, Farewell, Brindavoine, is due out next month, and today Fantagraphics has released, exclusive to The Beat, a trailer for the forthcoming graphic novel, which is being translated into English by Jenna Allen.
Books & LiteratureMinneapolis Star Tribune

3 new graphic novels worth your time

(By Eric Anthony Glover and Arielle Jovelianos, Abram ComicArts, $24.99) As I read this graphic novel, I kept getting fooled — thinking I was reading one thing, while it kept turning out to be another. The story takes place in a future where interplanetary space travel is possible but extremely dangerous. A crew of four women travel to an exoplanet in search of a rare plant that could "save a lot of lives." But disaster strikes, leaving only two alive on the hostile planet's surface — and both in a ruthless race to the remaining shuttle, which seats only one.
MusicPosted by
96.5 The Rock

Queen Guitarist Brian May Successfully Undergoes Eye Surgery

Queen legend Brian May underwent a successful operation on his left eye on Thursday (May 20), with the rocker keeping fans abreast of the ophthalmological journey via selfies on social media. May didn't specify the reason for his operation, as Ultimate Classic Rock pointed out, but it appeared to be...
CelebritiesPosted by
96.5 The Rock

Tawny Kitaen, Whitesnake Video Star, Dies at 59

Tawny Kitaen, actress and hair metal video star most famous for her appearance in Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again" music video, has died at the age of 59. News of her death was reported by Variety, where it was stated that Orange County, California police confirmed Kitaen (listed as Tawny Finley) died in her home in Newport Beach on Friday morning.
Visual ArtPosted by
94.5 KATS

Images From Kurt Cobain’s Final Photoshoot Will Be Sold as NFTs

Photos from late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain's final professional shoot — which the photographer who captured them, Jesse Frohman, has dubbed "The Last Session" — will be sold at auction together as a non-fungible token (NFT) next month, per Rolling Stone. That puts the venerated grunge icon, willingly or not,...
Books & Literaturenanowrimo.org

Reclaiming My Life by Writing a Novel

Sarah Hughes is a NaNoWriMo Winner and someone who’s turned a series of hard knocks into fuel for her writer’s forge. Sarah shares an inspirational turning point in her life and how NaNoWriMo helped to facilitate a spiritual renewal at a time of great personal upheaval. Last summer, I did...
Books & LiteratureMinneapolis Star Tribune

Female-driven stories rule best new graphic novels

Once again, women have taken over the better graphic novels I have for review. Let's meet them:. 'Why She Wrote: The Graphic History of Classic Women Writers' (Written by Lauren Burke and Hannah Chapman, art by Kaley Bales, Chronicle Books, $19.95):. "Why She Wrote" is that rare book I can...
Books & LiteraturePublishers Weekly

Book Buzz: Graphic Novels (Adult)

Reconciling the Past with the Present: Spotlight on Andrew Aydin. The National Book Award–winning team behind March, the bestselling graphic history of the civil rights struggle told from the perspective of the late Georgia congressman John Lewis, is back with a sequel. In Run: Book One, which publishes in August...
ComicsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

How an L.A. animator launched a graphic novel about anti-Asian hate

If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores. “I thought there was something interesting about studying a minority versus being a minority,” Aminder Dhaliwal says. She’s explaining why her second graphic novel, “Cyclopedia Exotica,” begins with a rupture of the fourth wall: a page of information about the Cyclops, “an exotic subspecies of archaic humans,” suddenly interrupted by one of their kind looking up from the page to address the reader directly. “Oh, hi,” she says. “You’re reading about me, I see. Blegh! What a dull way to learn about a minority.”
New York City, NYwomanaroundtown.com

GRAY A Graphic Novel and Audiodrama of the Oscar Wilde Classic

Think you are familiar with Oscar Wilde’s classic novel, The Picture of Darian Gray? Well you’ve never seen it like this before. GRAY is a new graphic novel and audio drama from writer, producer, and principal of Prodigal, Inc., Arvind Ethan David. The story is a radical reworking of the 1890 classic, in which Dorian Gray is a badass and terrifyingly beautiful woman out for revenge. Her immortal and magical powers make her an even stronger and more dangerous threat against some of America’s most powerful men. In the new GRAY series, the criminal hero drifts through New York City’s coolest cliques, gaining a social media presence as she leads the most debauched of lives.
Books & LiteratureAustin Chronicle

Book Review: Five Graphic Novels That Will Supercharge Your Sequential Existence

I could gloss this just-released book by saying "The frequent New Yorker cartoonist and longtime sequential artist Karl Stevens provides a biography, equally quotidian and phantasmagorical, of his and his wife's pet cat." But that would be like horking up a hairball that only hints at the rich and fur-infused feast from which such an encapsulation erupted. What Stevens has performed here is, in fact, a sort of miracle. Not because the page after page of full-color illustrations in this new trade paperback from Chronicle Books are extraordinary, the man's meticulous pen-and-watercolor work so precise as to approach, at times, photorealism ... not because presenting the inner life of a domestic varmint in its own words is a novel conceit (cf. William Braden's Henri, le Chat Noir or, FFS, Garfield) ... not because Penny could double as an accurate glimpse of Contemporary (Pet-Involved) Life in America ... but because, moreso than even B. Kliban or T.S. Eliot or Edward Gorey or Rita Mae Brown accomplished, Stevens' paneled narrative of depictions here provokes the sensation of actually having a pet cat. I mean, it's a fucking eerie feeling. The artist renders such visual and textual verisimilitude, perfectly capturing the typical feline temerity of thoughts and actions, the catty Zen of its subsidized existence, that I could almost feel hair being shed on my jeans as I read. Bonus: Having this paper Penny in your house requires no cleaning of a litter box.
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

Lawrence Lindell Sells Middle-Grade Graphic Novel, Buckle Up

Lawrence Lindell's new middle-grade graphic novel Buckle Up has been picked up by Whitney Leopard at Random House Graphic. The story follows Lonnie as he deals with his parents' divorce and has tough conversations with his father who drives him to and from school. Buckle Up will be published in...